More Than Half Of Afghans Affected By Water Scarcity, Drought: UNAMA
According to UNAMA, communities across Afghanistan are facing growing climate and environmental pressures that are undermining livelihoods, food security, and social stability.
The mission said prolonged drought has severely affected agriculture-the main source of income for many rural families-while declining rainfall and excessive groundwater extraction have depleted water resources and caused many traditional irrigation systems to fail.
The report also highlighted the increasing impact of flash floods, dust storms, and other extreme weather events, which continue to damage homes, farmland, and public health across the country.
UNAMA identified deforestation, overgrazing, and unregulated mining as key drivers of environmental degradation and biodiversity loss. It added that air pollution in Kabul, particularly during the winter months, remains a major public health concern.
The mission said efforts to address these challenges include promoting climate awareness, sustainable water management, and community-based environmental initiatives.
In coordination with local authorities and communities, projects aimed at improving access to safe drinking water, wastewater management, and pollution reduction are underway in Kabul and other parts of the country.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment