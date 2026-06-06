More Than Half Of Afghans Affected By Water Scarcity, Drought: UNAMA

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): On the occasion of World Environment Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said water scarcity and drought remain among the country's most serious environmental challenges, affecting more than half of the population.

According to UNAMA, communities across Afghanistan are facing growing climate and environmental pressures that are undermining livelihoods, food security, and social stability.

The mission said prolonged drought has severely affected agriculture-the main source of income for many rural families-while declining rainfall and excessive groundwater extraction have depleted water resources and caused many traditional irrigation systems to fail.

The report also highlighted the increasing impact of flash floods, dust storms, and other extreme weather events, which continue to damage homes, farmland, and public health across the country.

UNAMA identified deforestation, overgrazing, and unregulated mining as key drivers of environmental degradation and biodiversity loss. It added that air pollution in Kabul, particularly during the winter months, remains a major public health concern.

The mission said efforts to address these challenges include promoting climate awareness, sustainable water management, and community-based environmental initiatives.

In coordination with local authorities and communities, projects aimed at improving access to safe drinking water, wastewater management, and pollution reduction are underway in Kabul and other parts of the country.

sa