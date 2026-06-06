Final Round Of 1405 Kankor Set For June 12 In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The fourth and final round of the university entrance examination (Kankor) will be held on Friday, June 12, at Kabul University, the National Examination Authority (NEA) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the authority said that applicants who missed the previous three rounds, high school graduates, graduates of religious seminaries in Kabul province, 14-pass graduates and candidates applying for evening faculties would take part in this round.

It said the biometric registration process for candidates would be carried out in accordance with the previously issued schedule, while the examination itself would be conducted at Kabul University on Friday.

The statement added that a separate special examination for 14-pass graduates from Nangarhar, Laghman, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah and Nimroz provinces would be organised after the completion of all four rounds of the 1405 Kankor examination.

kk/sa