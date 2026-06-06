Egypt Reviews Red Sea Waste Management System

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Local Development and Environment, Manal Awad, and Red Sea Governor Walid El-Barqi held an extensive meeting to review the performance of the governorate's waste management system and discuss measures to improve environmental services and operational efficiency.

The meeting, held during Awad's visit to the Red Sea Governorate to mark World Environment Day, focused on assessing current challenges facing waste collection, sorting, recycling and disposal operations, as well as identifying priority actions to strengthen the system's performance.

Awad stressed that the government places significant importance on developing an integrated waste management system in the Red Sea Governorate, given its strategic importance as one of Egypt's leading tourism destinations. She emphasized the need to comply with environmental and technical standards governing sanitary landfills, waste treatment facilities and environmentally sound disposal practices.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the current status of waste management operations in Hurghada, including collection, transportation, sorting, recycling and final disposal activities. Discussions also covered the infrastructure upgrades required to improve system efficiency and ensure the proper operation of sanitary landfill facilities.

Yasser Abdullah, head of Egypt's Waste Management Regulatory Authority, presented updates on temporary waste collection and sorting sites and outlined measures to strengthen operational management and oversight. He highlighted the importance of improving monitoring mechanisms for waste handling activities and maximizing the recovery of recyclable materials while reducing informal and unregulated practices.

Awad instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive implementation plan detailing the technical and financial requirements needed to complete priority projects within the waste management system. She called for clear timelines to ensure efficient use of state investments in the sector and accelerate project delivery.

The minister also underscored the importance of strengthening operational control over waste collection and sorting facilities and expanding the adoption of best practices in recycling and the utilization of organic and agricultural waste. She stressed the need to address illegal waste management activities and integrate all stakeholders into formal regulatory frameworks to improve environmental and economic sustainability.

For his part, Governor El-Barqi reviewed the governorate's efforts to improve waste management operations and noted ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Local Development and Environment and the Waste Management Regulatory Authority to complete infrastructure upgrades and improve service delivery.

He said the governorate is working to address existing operational challenges while providing the support needed to ensure efficient waste management, particularly in tourism-dependent cities where maintaining high environmental standards is critical.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Awad called for continued field monitoring of waste management facilities in Hurghada and Safaga and stressed the importance of close coordination among all relevant agencies to ensure the timely implementation of agreed measures.

The discussions form part of Egypt's broader efforts to modernize waste management systems nationwide, improve environmental quality and support sustainable development goals, particularly in environmentally sensitive and tourism-oriented regions such as the Red Sea coast.