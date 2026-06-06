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Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack Targeting Lebanese Army Patrol
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned the Israeli attack that targeted a Lebanese army patrol on the Khardali-Nabatieh road, and resulted in the death of two officers and a soldier. Qatar considered the attack a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, as well as a clear breach of international law a statement Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to assume its responsibilities by compelling the Israeli occupation authorities to cease their repeated attacks on Lebanon, to respect international conventions and laws, and to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance towards the Republic of Lebanon, its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its full support for all efforts that enhance its stability and prosperity. It also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Lebanon.Qatar Lebanon Khardali-Nabatieh MoFA
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