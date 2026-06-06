GCC Condemns Iranian Attacks On Kuwait, Bahrain

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) emphasised that the Iranian regime's persistent terrorist acts against vital infrastructure and civilian facilities clearly demonstrate its intent to destabilise security and stability in the region and undermine peace efforts.

GCC Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed his condemnation and denunciation in the strongest possible terms of the ongoing hostile Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"These treacherous Iranian terrorist acts represent a dangerous and irresponsible escalation, a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and a direct threat to regional stability," he underlined.

He stressed that the security of Kuwait and Bahrain is an indivisible part of the security of the GCC nations, and that the Council countries stand in a united and steadfast position alongside the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, fully supporting all measures and steps they undertake to protect their security, safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as ensure the safety of their peoples.

GCC Kuwait Bahrain