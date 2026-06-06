UNESCO Recommends Inscription Of Japanese Site On World Heritage List
Tokyo, Japan: The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a body of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has recommended the inscription of the ancient capital city of Asuka-Fujiwara in Japan on the organization's World Heritage List.
The recommendation will be made at the meeting scheduled for July 19 in Busan, South Korea.
The Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs stated that the council assessed Asuka-Fujiwara as a "Registered Site," the highest of four ratings, meaning that inscription as a World Heritage Site is now highly likely.
Asuka-Fujiwara dates back to the period between the 6th and 8th centuries AD. The area encompasses 19 archaeological sites, including the remains of an imperial palace and a burial mound known as Takamatsuzuka Cemetery, which features richly colored murals. These sites are concentrated around the village of Asuka and extend into the cities of Kashihara and Sakurai.
Japan describes the Asuka-Fujiwara period as unparalleled, having witnessed numerous historical transformations.
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