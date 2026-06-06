Saudi Arabia Reiterates Condemnation Of Iranian Attacks, Violations Of Bahraini And Kuwaiti Sovereignty
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the blatant Iranian attacks and flagrant violations of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, which constitute a threat to regional and international security.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today that the continued Iranian attacks mean further escalation and push the region towards tension and instability. The Kingdom reiterates that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region, it added.
The statement stressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and its full support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability.
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