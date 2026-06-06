Qatari Diar Celebrates Opening Of SEVEN, Completion Of Southbank Place Development In London

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatari Diar celebrated the opening of SEVEN, the final building at Southbank Place in central London, marking the completion of the landmark £1 billion mixed-use development delivered in partnership with Canary Wharf Group.

The milestone concludes a transformative project more than a decade in the making, which has significantly enhanced the urban and cultural landscape of one of London's most prestigious riverside destinations.

The official opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Sheikh Hamad Bin Talal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatari Diar, and Mr. Shobi Khan, CEO of Canary Wharf Group, alongside distinguished guests.

Ideally positioned on London's South Bank, SEVEN features a contemporary architectural design by Stanton Williams, drawing inspiration from the iconic Royal Festival Hall and the neighbouring Southbank Center, while reflecting the area's unique cultural identity.

Representing the final opportunity to purchase a prime new home at Southbank Place, SEVEN comprises 92 lateral apartments and penthouses. Interior architecture designed by award-winning interiors studio Albion Nord, many of the apartments are oriented towards the River Thames, with large balconies and vast full height windows that frame the finest protected panoramic views of the city, capturing the London Eye, River Thames, Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.

Commenting On this occasion, Sheikh Hamad Bin Talal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatari Diar, said:“We are delighted to officially launch SEVEN, the final building at Southbank Place. This milestone marks the culmination of a redevelopment journey spanning more than a decade and completes the remarkable transformation of one of London's most distinguished riverside destinations. Together with Canary Wharf Group, we have delivered a landmark development that has reshaped this stretch of the River Thames, creating a vibrant destination for residents and the wider community.”

He added:“The completion of SEVEN marks the final chapter in the story of Southbank Place, and Qatari Diar is immensely proud to see the vision realised in partnership with CWG, as we celebrate the arrival of the final building and successful completion of this exceptional development.”

Purchasers at SEVEN will benefit from direct access to a luxurious 17,000 sq. ft. private health club, which is located in the basement of the development. Designed by Goddard Littlefair and operated by specialists Educated Body, the amenities space rivals the most exclusive dedicated spa centers and includes a 25-metre swimming pool, his and hers steam and sauna rooms, expansive gymnasium with specialist workout rooms, relaxation pods, treatment rooms and a hair and beauty studio.

Surrounding the iconic Shell Tower and set on a prominent 5.25-acre site, Southbank Place is amidst some of London's most treasured institutions and attractions. Along the popular riverside promenade is the Royal Festival Hall and the Southbank Center, whilst the National Theatre and The Old Vic are a short walk away.

Perfectly connected, Southbank Place offers direct onsite access to Waterloo Station (National Rail) and Underground (Jubilee, Northern and Bakerloo lines), as well as being within walking distance of London's central landmarks, shopping districts and cultural quarters.