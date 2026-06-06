Glow By Kirtilals Unveils FACET FOUR One Pair Of Earrings, Four Distinct Styles

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Glow by Kirtilals, the renowned jewellery brand, is lighting up lives with joy and sparkle through its dazzling new collection, Facet Four, now available across all Glow stores. Designed for the modern woman who values both style and versatility, Facet Four collection introduces an innovative concept: one beautifully crafted pair of earrings that can be styled in four different ways.

"FACET FOUR"- One Pair of Earrings, Four Distinct Styles



Crafted in 14-carat gold and adorned with natural diamonds, Facet Four collection seamlessly blends elegance, versatility, and everyday wearability into a single jewellery piece. The collection reflects Glow by Kirtilals' commitment to creating contemporary designs that complement every occasion and personal style.



Inspired by four distinct moods-Minimalist, Maximalist, Romantic, and Modernist-Facet Four empowers wearers to transform their look effortlessly. From understated everyday elegance to festive glamour, from soft and feminine styling to bold, contemporary expression, the collection offers endless possibilities while maintaining a timeless and refined appeal. Lightweight and comfortable, each design is thoughtfully created to transition effortlessly throughout the day.



What makes Facet Four collection truly special is the craftsmanship behind it. Designed and manufactured in-house, the collection showcases Glow by Kirtilals' expertise in combining creativity, precision, and functionality. The innovative design allows one piece of jewellery to be enjoyed in multiple forms, offering exceptional value and versatility without compromising on style.



Whether worn to work, a celebration, an evening outing, or simply to reflect a personal mood, Facet Four adapts beautifully to every moment and occasion.



The Facet Four collection is now available at Glow by Kirtilals stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Erode, Hyderabad, Kochi, Madurai, Thrissur, Tirupur, and Vijayawada. Customers can also explore and shop the collection online at GlowJewels.



About Glow by Kirtilals

Glow by Kirtilals is a trusted jewellery brand known for its contemporary designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and commitment to making fine diamond jewellery accessible for modern lifestyles. Combining innovation with timeless elegance, Glow continues to create jewellery that celebrates individuality and everyday moments.