Why You Should Never Use Your Real Name On Your Voicemail

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Most people record a voicemail greeting without giving it much thought. They state their full name, ask callers to leave a message, and move on with their day. Unfortunately, that simple habit can provide scammers with valuable information they can use to target you. In an age of identity theft, AI voice cloning, and increasingly sophisticated phone scams, protecting your personal information starts with the small details, including what people hear when they reach your voicemail. Here is what you need to know to keep yourself safe.

Your Voicemail Reveals More Than You Think

A voicemail greeting may seem harmless, but it can give strangers information they didn't have before. Personal details in voicemail greetings can help fraudsters craft more believable phishing and impersonation attempts. When you state your full name, you confirm that a phone number is connected to a specific person, making it easier for scammers to build a profile on you. Criminals often combine small pieces of information from social media, public records, and phone interactions to create convincing scams. Keeping your greeting generic limits the amount of information available to anyone who calls your number.

Additionally, when a caller already knows your name, they can make a fraudulent call feel more legitimate and personal. A scammer who hears your full name on voicemail may later contact you pretending to represent your bank, insurance company, or a government agency. Because they already know basic details about you, their story sounds more convincing than a generic robocall. The less information you provide upfront, the harder it becomes for criminals to establish that false sense of trust.

AI Voice Cloning Has Changed the Risks

The rise of artificial intelligence has introduced a new concern for consumers. Cybersecurity experts have warned that even short voice samples can sometimes be used to help create convincing voice clones. While a voicemail greeting alone may not be enough to perfectly replicate someone's voice, every recorded sample provides additional material that criminals can potentially exploit.

Fraudsters have impersonated family members or other trusted people using AI-generated voices. Doing this, they've been able to swindle people out of thousands of dollars. The rise in crimes like this is why protecting your voice data is becoming just as important as protecting passwords, account numbers, and other sensitive information.

What Your Voicemail Should Say Instead

Fortunately, protecting yourself is easy and doesn't require eliminating voicemail altogether. Security experts generally recommend using a simple, generic greeting that does not reveal your full name, address, travel plans, or personal details. A message such as“I'm unable to take your call right now. Please leave a message after the tone” provides callers with all the information they need.

You should also avoid mentioning that you're on vacation, away from home, or unavailable for an extended period. The less information you share, the fewer opportunities criminals have to use it against you. Other tips to help you protect yourself from would-be scammers include:

Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers Allow legitimate callers to leave a message Enable spam filters that are provided by your wireless carrier Use a strong PIN to secure your voicemail account

It should also be noted that Caller ID spoofing scams are popular, too. So, familiar-looking numbers might not always be trustworthy either. Taking the necessary precautions can reduce your chances of becoming a victim of one of these phone scams.

A Small Change That Can Make a Big Difference

Many people spend time securing their bank accounts, passwords, and social media profiles while overlooking their voicemail greeting entirely. Yet scammers often succeed by collecting small pieces of information and combining them into a larger picture. Removing your real name from voicemail won't eliminate every threat, but it can make you a more difficult target. Ultimately, a generic voicemail greeting is a simple change that takes less than a minute and could help protect your identity for years to come.

Does your voicemail greeting include your real name, or have you already switched to a more private message? Share your thoughts in the comments below.