Kerala: Fresh Probe Sought Into Maheshan Suicide, Questions Raised Over SNDP Leadership's Role

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, June 6 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran has sought a fresh and impartial investigation into the suicide of K.K. Maheshan, former Kanichukulangara Union Secretary of SNDP Yogam, alleging that key evidence was ignored and crucial aspects of the case were not properly examined.

In a letter submitted to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Sudheeran, a former Minister, Speaker and Lok Sabha member, forwarded a petition by Maheshan's wife, Usha Devi, seeking justice and requested the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior police officers with an independent track record.

Maheshan, who was also the SNDP Yogam Devaswom Treasurer and State Coordinator of the organisation's microfinance programme, died by suicide in 2020.

SNDP Yogam is a prominent social organisation representing the Ezhava community in Kerala and is headed by Vellappally Natesan.

Sudheeran said that Maheshan's wife had earlier approached the then Chief Minister seeking action against those allegedly responsible for driving him to take the extreme step.

However, he said no effective action followed under the previous government.

Referring to Maheshan's 32-page suicide note, which was sent to SNDP Union leaders before his death, Sudheeran said it contained serious allegations regarding the mental harassment allegedly faced by Maheshan, threats of being implicated in cases and sent to jail, and warnings that the entire responsibility for alleged irregularities connected with the microfinance programme would be placed on him.

The letter states that Maheshan's note allegedly accused SNDP Yogam President Vellappally Natesan of subjecting him to mental pressure and threatening him with legal action.

It also alleges that Maheshan feared alleged financial irregularities in the SNDP Yogam and its trust would ultimately be blamed on him.

A further allegation raised in the petition is that another suicide note, reportedly prepared by Maheshan on the day of his death and kept in his pocket, was allegedly altered after influence was exerted over the police.

Sudheeran alleged that several important documents reportedly recovered during the investigation were suppressed and that the facts mentioned in Maheshan's suicide notes were not investigated properly.

Demanding accountability, Sudheeran said that failure to bring those actually responsible before the law would amount to a serious failure of the justice system.

He urged the Chief Minister to order an SIT probe to ensure a fair investigation and prevent anyone responsible from escaping legal action.