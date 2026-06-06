Strong Heritage, Faith Will Help India Achieve Greater Development: Goyal

Goyal Praises Efforts to Preserve Heritage and Faith

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday attended a Vaishnav Samaj event at Kora Kendra in Borivali, praising the community's efforts to preserve India's heritage and faith. He said a strong connection to heritage and religion will help India achieve greater development and ensure the legacy is passed on to future generations.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "...I offer my gratitude and salutations to Chhote Baba and all the distinguished guests for the community's continuous efforts to preserve India's heritage and faith, and to ensure this legacy is passed on to the next generation... No power in the world can stop India from becoming a developed nation."

"As long as our heritage remains strong, our faith remains steadfast, and our children stay connected to their religion and beliefs, India will scale new heights," he said.

Youth and Skills to Power 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier in the day, Goyal inaugurated the L'Oreal Training Centre, the Apna AI-enabled Training and Placement Centre, and a Mid-Day Meal initiative supported by Malabar Group at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill Development Centre in Uttar Mumbai.

Addressing trainees, industry leaders and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal said that India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047 will be powered by the aspirations, positivity, skills and determination of its youth.

"India's youth are the symbol of positive thinking and positive energy. It is this optimism and confidence that will take our country to greater heights and help build a Viksit Bharat," Goyal said.

Highlighting India's strong economic momentum, Goyal noted that India continues to be the world's fastest-growing major economy and said that the country's future growth would be driven by technology, talent, innovation and skilled human capital.

"We have the technology strength, the talent pool, the STEM graduates and the entrepreneurial spirit needed to power the future. Our youth are India's collective strength and collective conscience," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)