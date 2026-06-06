SAFF Women's C'ship: India Beat Bangladesh 3-1 To Win Record Title

India claimed the SAFF Women's Championship title after seven years, defeating defending champions Bangladesh 3-1 in a gripping final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Pyari Xaxa gave India the lead in the 42nd minute before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised in first-half stoppage time. Sanfida Nongrum restored the Blue Tigresses' advantage just 40 seconds into the second half, while substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the victory in the 82nd minute as India lifted a record-extending sixth trophy, according to a release.

As the final whistle sounded, the significance of the achievement was evident across the Indian camp. Sanfida Nongrum, who played a decisive role throughout the tournament, scoring in both the semi-final and the final, dropped to her knees before embracing teammate Dangmei Grace, who announced her retirement after the match. Around them, players and staff celebrated as India returned to the summit of South Asian women's football for the first time since 2019.

A Historic Victory and a Legend's Farewell

Grace, a legend of the Indian women's game, represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013 and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title. The triumph capped a remarkable campaign for the hosts, who won all four of their matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one, while ending Bangladesh's hopes of securing a historic third consecutive title.

Thrilling First Half Ends Level

The final had all the ingredients expected from a meeting between the region's two strongest sides. Bangladesh arrived as defending champions, while India was chasing a title that had eluded them for the last two editions. Manisha Kalyan made her first start of the tournament as India looked to make an early statement. The hosts enjoyed much of the possession during the opening stages and created the better opportunities.

Sanfida Nongrum was first to threaten, trying her luck from a difficult angle before sending her effort over the bar. India came even closer in the 16th minute when Bangladesh goalkeeper Mile Akter failed to deal with a long ball from Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam. The loose ball fell kindly for Astam Oraon, but the defender could not keep her effort on target.

Bangladesh, however, remained dangerous. Ritu Porna Chakma nearly repeated her semi-final heroics against Nepal in the 23rd minute, curling a corner directly towards goal that drifted just over the crossbar. Crispin Chettri's side continued to push forward. Aveka Singh headed narrowly wide from a Nirmala cross before Mile Akter produced an excellent save to deny Manisha Kalyan's powerful half-volley in the 38th minute.

The breakthrough finally arrived three minutes before half-time. Pyari Xaxa showed quick feet inside the penalty area before getting off a shot. Surovi Akter attempted to block the effort, but the deflection looped over the advancing Mile Akter and into the net. The goal appeared to have given India control heading into the interval, but Bangladesh responded immediately. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ritu Porna Chakma found space down the left and drove a low effort into the far corner beyond Panthoi Chanu Elangbam. It was the first goal India had conceded in the tournament and ensured the sides went into the break level at 1-1.

Blue Tigresses Seal Victory in Second Half

The second half, however, belonged entirely to India. Within seconds of the restart, Pyari turned provider. Her cross from the right found Sanfida Nongrum, who rose unmarked and directed a powerful header into the net via the post to restore India's lead.

That goal shifted the momentum. India looked more composed and confident, while Bangladesh struggled to establish the same attacking rhythm they had shown earlier. There were still moments of concern for the hosts. Maria Manda nearly caught Panthoi off her line with a dangerous delivery, but the goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to tip the ball away. India continued to create chances and came close to extending their advantage through Manisha, whose volley drifted narrowly wide after a fine run and pass from Sanfida.

India capitalised and scored their third in the 82nd minute when a defensive error presented substitute Lynda Kom Serto with an opportunity inside the box. The forward was the quickest to react and slotted the ball beyond Mile Akter to make it 3-1. The goal effectively settled the contest and ensured there would be no dramatic comeback.

Post-Match Awards

The victory completed a memorable tournament for the hosts. Aveka Singh finished as the competition's top scorer with four goals; Sanfida Nongrum was named Most Valuable Player, while Panthoi Chanu Elangbam collected the Best Goalkeeper award. Nepal won the Fair Play award.

Team Line-up

India: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (GK), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore (C) (Soumya Guguloth 89'), Sanfida Nongrum, Astam Oraon, Pyari Xaxa (Grace Dangmei 86'), Manisha Kalyan (Lynda Kom Serto 71'), Jasoda Munda, Aveka Singh (Malavika 46'). (ANI)

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