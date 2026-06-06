India Hands Over 72 Health Facilities And 12 Cultural Heritage Projects To Nepal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday virtually handed over 72 health facilities and 12 cultural heritage projects to Nepal under the Reconstruction programme post 2015 earthquake, after the meeting with his visiting Nepali counterpart Shisir Khanal.

"Following up on the productive meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, handed over virtually 72 health facilities and 12 cultural heritage projects under Reconstruction Programme post 2015 Earthquake," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X after the meeting.

"Jointly launched the linkage between UPI (Unified Payments Interface) India and the National Payments Interface of Nepal for facilitating cross-border personal remittances," he added.

Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Digital India Bhashini and Kathmandu University for co-creating the National Digital Infrastructure for a 'Voice First' Language Translation platform for Nepal.

The EAM also reiterated India's commitment to work with Nepal for the mutual progress, prosperity and well-being of the people of both nations.

"Reiterated India's commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress, prosperity and well-being of our people," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

The leaders had a detailed discussion on India-Nepal partnership, including on development cooperation, connectivity, energy, especially hydropower development, education, health, capacity building, digital, culture and sports.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with Khanal, EAM Jaishankar said, "India and Nepal share a very special relationship... one which is built on a strong foundation of vibrant people-to-people ties, cross-border connections, and shared cultural and religious traditions. It is anchored by shared trust, goodwill, and mutual benefit. Our bilateral ties have steadily developed in areas like trade, commerce, investment, energy, development cooperation, education, disaster response, and culture."

"Today we have an opportunity to also take it forward in many other areas, in newer domains like startups, AI, information technology, renewable energy, and others. We collaborate closely to maintain security along our long and uniquely open border," he added.

Highlighting the longstanding solidarity between the two countries, EAM Jaishankar said that India has ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies to Nepal amid the ongoing crisis in the West Asian region.