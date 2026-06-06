'BJP's 3Rd Candidate Won't Alter Outcome', Says MP Lop Singhar After Cong Shows Unity On Rajya Sabha Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 6 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday sought to project a united front ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar saying that the party's legislators had unanimously resolved to ensure the victory of nominee Meenakshi Natarajan and that a possible third BJP candidate would make "no difference" to the electoral outcome.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at the party headquarters Indira Bhavan in Bhopal, Singhar said the deliberations had demonstrated complete unity among Congress MLAs.

"Today's meeting made it clear that all Congress MLAs are united and committed to sending Meenakshi Natarajan to the Rajya Sabha. Even if the BJP fields a third candidate, it will make no difference," he added.

The LoP also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to create confusion ahead of the election by spreading speculation about cross-voting.

"The BJP is merely spreading rumours about cross-voting in an attempt to create fear, but they will not succeed. This was firmly established during today's meeting," the Congress leader said.

The CLP meeting was attended by State Congress President Jitu Patwari, state Party In-charge Harish Chaudhary, former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Congress Working Committee members, senior office-bearers and party MLAs.

Patwari said the Congress leadership had held detailed discussions on the upcoming Rajya Sabha election and finalised its strategy for the contest.

"The Congress is committed to ensuring the election of Meenakshi Natarajan to the Rajya Sabha. Detailed discussions were held regarding the election strategy and the future course of action," he added.

According to Congress leaders, senior leaders present at the meeting shared their views on the political situation and stressed the need for organisational unity ahead of the election.

The Congress meeting assumed significance amid speculation triggered by senior BJP leader and state Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's recent remarks that BJP workers would ensure the victory of a third candidate as well if the party decided to field one in the Rajya Sabha contest.

The BJP currently enjoys a commanding majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly with 165 MLAs, while the Congress has 62 legislators.

Two Congress MLAs (Mukesh Malhotra and Rajendra Bharti) disqualified.

The numerical strength gives the BJP a comfortable path to winning two of the three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from the state, while the Congress is backing former state unit Chief Meenakshi Natarajan for the remaining seat.

Meanwhile, BJP nominees Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal filed their nomination papers in Bhopal on Saturday in the presence of senior party leaders.

Natarajan is scheduled to file her nomination on June 8.