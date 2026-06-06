The International Red Cross And Red Crescent Movement Expresses Concern Over Attack On Red Cross Volunteers In Bunia, Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The DRC Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are deeply shocked by the attack on Red Cross volunteers carrying out a safe and dignified burial operation in Bunia on 1 June 2026, as part of efforts to contain the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Several volunteers were injured in the violent incident while performing their humanitarian duties. We condemn this unacceptable act and express our solidarity and support for the affected volunteers and their families.



Communities across the DRC face immense challenges as the Ebola outbreak continues to spread. We recognise the fear, uncertainty and frustration felt by many people. Building trust and maintaining dialogue with communities through community engagement remain essential to bringing the outbreak under control. Attacks against volunteers not only endanger lives, they also undermine efforts to contain the outbreak and protect communities.



Red Cross volunteers are members of the communities they serve. Every day, they work alongside families and local leaders to help prevent the spread of Ebola, provide reliable information and support those affected by the outbreak. There is no justification for volunteers to be targeted, nor for humanitarian staff or the resources and infrastructure supporting the response.



Safe and dignified burials are a vital part of the response to Ebola. The bodies of people who have died from Ebola remain highly infectious and, if not handled safely, can contribute to further spread of the disease. We understand that current procedures pose a challenge for communities wishing to maintain their funeral rites. We remain committed to balancing the public health imperative of containing the outbreak with respect for local customs, traditions and dignity.



Misinformation and rumours fuel fear, undermine public health efforts and increase risks for both communities and humanitarian workers. Sustained engagement with communities and transparent communication are essential to addressing concerns, countering misinformation and building trust.



The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement calls for respect, acceptance and support for volunteers working on the frontlines of the Ebola response.



Despite the challenges, the Red Cross remains committed to working alongside communities, authorities and partners to help stop the outbreak, protect lives and support those affected.

Note to editors

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world's largest humanitarian network. Neutral and independent, it comprises three main complementary components: the National Societies or Red Cross societies in each country, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The network's mission is to protect the lives, dignity and health of people affected by armed conflict, natural disasters and other emergencies.

For further information, please contact:

Red Cross of the DRC:

Kinshasa:

Kally Maluku, +243 81 89 66 243

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC):

Kinshasa:

Cate Kamatu, +254 728 815 266

Nairobi:

Susan Mbalu, +254 733 827 654

Geneva:

Tommaso Della Longa +41 79 708 4367 | Paolo Cravero +41 79 894 8396

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC):

Eléonore Asomani, +221 78 186 46 87

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