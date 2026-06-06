Ram Charan's Baby Girl Klin Kaara Says 'Love You Nanna' As Their Staff Grooves On 'Chikri Chikri'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Amidst all the hype for his latest release, "Peddi", Ram Charan received a sweet surprise from his better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

In an adorable gesture, Upasana shared a video of their staff members having a gala time grooving on the "Chikri Chikri" track from the sports drama.

However, the highlight of the clip shared on social media was their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, who opened the video saying in her adorable voice, "This is for you Nanna, love you so much", followed by everyone tapping a foot on "Chikri Chikri".

"#Peddi we love u so much. Here's a little something from all of us at home. (Red heart and evil eye emojis) Congratulations (celebration emoji) @alwaysramcharan (sic)," Upasana wrote the caption.

Meanwhile, a section of viewers recently expressed their displeasure over the "objectification " of the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, in the drama.

On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana reacted to the backlash, promising that he would make changes. He further assured that he means no disrespect to women.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, the filmmaker wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

"I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," he added.

Buchi concluded by saying that they have decided to make changes to the concerned portions after taking the feedback into consideration.

"Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities," he said and added, "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," he signed off.