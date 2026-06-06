“City In Rephotography - Exhibition Of Historical Photographs From The Archives Of Macao” To Be Held In Mid-June

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 6 - To celebrate the“China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” and the“International Archives Day”, the Archives of Macao under the Cultural Affairs Bureau presents the“City in RephotographyExhibition of Historical Photographs from the Archives of Macao”, taking the public to embark on a journey that transcends time and space to appreciate the historical footprints of Macao. The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be held at 6:30pm on 12 June, and the public is welcome to participate.

The Archives of Macao have long been dedicated to collecting, organising, preserving and protecting archival resources with historical value in the Region, playing an important role in advancing research on Macao's historical development, modern Chinese history, and the history of exchanges between China and other countries. This exhibition features precious historical images selected from the Archives' collection in juxtaposition with contemporary rephotographs, guiding the public to appreciate the urban transformations and cultural sentiments of Macao across time and space.

The“City in Rephotography - Exhibition of Historical Photographs from the Archives of Macao” is held from 13 June to 30 September 2026 at the Archives of Macao, located at No. 91-93 Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, and is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, and is closed on Mondays and public holidays. Admission is free.

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