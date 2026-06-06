All In Futuretech Alliance Provides Strategic Updates: Hainan AIFA Digital Industrial Park, Silicon Photonics Compute Center Planning, And Cross-Border Optical Network Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance (Nasdaq: AIFA) (“AIFA” or the“Company”) today provided a strategic update. Following the Company's previously announced signing of agreements to acquire a controlling interest in HyalRoute Communication Group (“HyalRoute”) and advancement of the Hainan AIFA Silicon Photonics Supercomputing Center project, the Company is further accelerating project planning, policy coordination, financing arrangements, and cross-border resource integration around its dual-engine strategy of an“AI infrastructure network powered by optical technologies” and an“AI application services matrix.”

The Company stated that, on June 5, AIFA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Li met at Morgan Stanley's Hong Kong headquarters with senior executives of Morgan Stanley and a delegation from the Lingshui government of Hainan Province. The parties held in-depth discussions regarding AIFA's proposed leadership role in advancing the construction of silicon photonics compute and storage infrastructure in Hainan and, together with Southeast Asian fiber connectivity resources, building the AIFA Digital Industrial Park.

I. Planning the Overall Layout of the AIFA Digital Industrial Park Around the Hainan Project and Cross-Border Optical Network Synergies

The Company believes that, as global demand for AI computing, cross-border data flows, cloud services, data centers, and digital infrastructure continues to grow, competition among high-value digital infrastructure platforms is evolving from isolated compute capacity competition toward integrated capabilities across“compute + storage + optical transmission + cross-border connectivity + application scenarios.”

Based on this view, and with strong support from the Hainan government, the Company is seeking to upgrade the Hainan project from a standalone compute center plan into a broader AIFA Digital Industrial Park centered on silicon photonics compute, distributed storage, cross-border fiber connectivity, international data transmission, and future AI application incubation.

As previously disclosed, the Hainan AIFA Silicon Photonics Supercomputing Center is proposed to be located on the Company's own industrial land parcel in Qingshui Bay, Lingshui, Hainan Free Trade Port, leveraging the area's strategic position as an international submarine cable landing hub to build an offshore silicon photonics supercomputing hub serving global markets. The Company has also previously disclosed that the project is intended to focus on silicon photonics interconnect and optical computing technologies, with business lines including high-end compute leasing, advanced distributed storage, cross-border compute orchestration, AI token output services, and full-cycle value-added services.

The Company believes that, if the Hainan silicon photonics compute center can be effectively integrated in the future with HyalRoute's Southeast Asian fiber backbone networks, cross-border optical transmission capabilities, and submarine cable resources, it may create a more complete infrastructure closed loop of“optical compute + optical transmission + optical storage,” further enhancing the Company's differentiated positioning within the global digital infrastructure value chain.

II. Discussions With the Lingshui Government Delegation Regarding Project Implementation and Policy Support

The Company stated that, during the Hong Kong meeting, AIFA management and the Lingshui government delegation of Hainan Province focused on discussions regarding the overall planning of the Hainan AIFA Digital Industrial Park, the project implementation pathway, coordination of supporting resources, areas of potential policy support, and subsequent implementation arrangements.

The Company believes that the Hainan Free Trade Port has unique advantages in areas such as cross-border data pilot programs, international communications channels, tax policies, importation of advanced equipment, and digital industry development. As previously disclosed, the Hainan AIFA Silicon Photonics Supercomputing Center may benefit from a number of Hainan Free Trade Port policy advantages, including offshore tax incentives, duty-free importation of advanced equipment, cross-border data pilot policies, and dedicated international communications channels, which may help reduce project construction and operating costs.

The Company is continuing to communicate with the relevant parties in an effort to obtain active support from the Lingshui government of Hainan Province for project planning, industrial deployment, and subsequent construction. The specific content of any policy support, cooperation model, and implementation arrangements remain subject to further discussions, project progress, and completion of applicable approval procedures.

During the strategic meeting, AIFA also discussed project financing arrangements with Morgan Stanley executives. Under the current preliminary plan, the Company intends to coordinate financing support through multiple financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, to support the infrastructure construction of the Hainan AIFA Digital Industrial Park.

III. Government Approval Processes Relating to the HyalRoute Project Are Also Underway

The Company further stated that, in addition to the planning of the Hainan AIFA Digital Industrial Park, the governmental approval processes and procedural advancement relating to the Company's previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in HyalRoute are also progressing in parallel.

As previously disclosed, HyalRoute owns a pan-ASEAN fiber-optic network, AAE-1 international submarine cable resources, and related cross-border optical transmission capabilities, and the Company views the transaction as an important milestone in its transformation into an AI infrastructure platform with optical technologies at its core. The Company believes that, if the transaction and related approval procedures proceed smoothly, HyalRoute's fiber backbone networks, cross-border transmission capabilities, submarine cable resources, and regional network operating capabilities will be highly complementary to the Hainan AIFA Silicon Photonics Supercomputing Center.

The Company reminds investors that, with respect to the HyalRoute transaction, the Company has signed equity acquisition agreements with the relevant HyalRoute shareholders; however, those agreements remain subject to agreed closing conditions, regulatory approvals, governance arrangements, and other customary conditions before they can become effective and close. The Company will disclose updates regarding the approval and closing process as appropriate based on subsequent developments.

With respect to HyalRoute itself, the Company is currently engaging with relevant shareholders and the Company's management regarding post-closing management arrangements following completion of the equity transfer. The Company is also, through outside counsel, requesting that the relevant shareholders involved in the transaction provide additional information and supplemental materials regarding the target company. After completion of the relevant share transfers, the Company expects that investment banks, auditors, and professional advisors will conduct further substantive and detailed due diligence on HyalRoute. At present, certain information available to the Company concerning HyalRoute is based primarily on information provided and communicated by the relevant shareholders.

The transaction will not become substantively effective unless and until all necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, including approvals from the relevant authorities in China, the United States, and other applicable jurisdictions. The Company also hopes that HyalRoute's other state-owned shareholders, creditors and debt counterparties, and management team will maintain active and constructive communication with the Company in order to help advance the relevant work in a steady manner.

IV. M&A Progress in Related AI Application Areas

The Company is also evaluating multiple M&A opportunities in AI application sectors, including AI education, AI Poker, and AI drones, as well as related hardware and software projects, and will make disclosures as appropriate based on project progress.

V. Board Reorganization

To better align with the Company's strategic transformation needs, the Company plans in the near term to advance a reorganization of its Board and an optimization of management, with the goal of introducing professionals more closely aligned with the Company's new strategic direction and strengthening the Board's and management team's capabilities in areas such as AI applications, AI infrastructure, and optical communications, thereby providing stronger organizational support for future strategic execution.

Management Commentary

AIFA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Li stated:

“Through completion of the Company's rebranding and the continued advancement of related acquisition transactions, the Company is undergoing a comprehensive transformation into a future technology platform driven by two core engines: an 'AI infrastructure network' and an 'AI application services matrix.' Around this strategic direction, the Company is actively screening, evaluating, and advancing multiple potential projects, and will make disclosures as appropriate based on the actual progress of relevant transactions and projects.

We will continue to advance related project planning, financing arrangements, and approval processes in a prudent, compliant, and disciplined manner, while remaining committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About All In FutureTech Alliance

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is a growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions provided under federal securities laws, including under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings; market conditions; regulatory changes; operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's expectation with respect to the effect of the Reverse Stock Split. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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