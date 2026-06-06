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Dalmia Bharat Celebrates World Environment Day Through Community-Led Sustainability Initiatives In Kadapa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kadapa, June 5, 2026: Highlighting its focus on environmental conservation and sustainable development, Dalmia Bharat Ltd., one of India's leading cement companies, observed World Environment Week 2026 in Kadapa through a series of awareness and community engagement initiatives aimed at promoting environmental responsibility and sustainable living. The celebrations brought together over 250 participants, including villagers, employees, and local community members, encouraging collective action towards environmental conservation and climate responsibility.
As part of the celebrations, the company organized programmes across the villages of Nawabpeta and Peddakomerla, engaging local communities through awareness initiatives focused on environmental conservation and sustainable living. Around 160 villagers participated in an awareness programme conducted through a Nukkad Natak, highlighting the importance of protecting natural resources and adopting environmentally responsible practices. The company also undertook a plantation drive under which 50 saplings were distributed among participants, while an additional 450 saplings are planned for distribution in the coming days to encourage backyard plantation and community-led greening efforts.
Further strengthening its commitment to environmental stewardship, Dalmia Bharat also organized an environmental awareness and action programme at the historic Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta in association with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office, Kadapa. As part of the initiative, the company distributed eco-friendly paper bags to local grocery shops to promote plastic-free practices and conducted a mass cleanliness drive across the temple premises, encouraging responsible waste management and community participation. These initiatives were designed to encourage collective action towards environmental conservation and foster a culture of sustainability.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Arpan Dilipkumar Parekh, Unit Head, Kadapa said,“Protecting the environment is fundamental to building resilient communities and a sustainable future. At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed to creating long-term environmental and social value through responsible practices and community engagement. World Environment Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm this commitment and inspire collective action towards building a greener, more sustainable future for all.
As a company committed to sustainable growth, Dalmia Bharat places environmental stewardship at the heart of its operations. Through initiatives focused on renewable energy adoption, carbon footprint reduction, biodiversity conservation, water positivity and green manufacturing practices, the company continues to drive meaningful progress towards its sustainability goals.
About Dalmia Bharat Limited:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 54.7 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 12 states and 19 manufacturing units, Dalmia Bharat Limited prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement industry globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
As part of the celebrations, the company organized programmes across the villages of Nawabpeta and Peddakomerla, engaging local communities through awareness initiatives focused on environmental conservation and sustainable living. Around 160 villagers participated in an awareness programme conducted through a Nukkad Natak, highlighting the importance of protecting natural resources and adopting environmentally responsible practices. The company also undertook a plantation drive under which 50 saplings were distributed among participants, while an additional 450 saplings are planned for distribution in the coming days to encourage backyard plantation and community-led greening efforts.
Further strengthening its commitment to environmental stewardship, Dalmia Bharat also organized an environmental awareness and action programme at the historic Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta in association with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Regional Office, Kadapa. As part of the initiative, the company distributed eco-friendly paper bags to local grocery shops to promote plastic-free practices and conducted a mass cleanliness drive across the temple premises, encouraging responsible waste management and community participation. These initiatives were designed to encourage collective action towards environmental conservation and foster a culture of sustainability.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Arpan Dilipkumar Parekh, Unit Head, Kadapa said,“Protecting the environment is fundamental to building resilient communities and a sustainable future. At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed to creating long-term environmental and social value through responsible practices and community engagement. World Environment Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm this commitment and inspire collective action towards building a greener, more sustainable future for all.
As a company committed to sustainable growth, Dalmia Bharat places environmental stewardship at the heart of its operations. Through initiatives focused on renewable energy adoption, carbon footprint reduction, biodiversity conservation, water positivity and green manufacturing practices, the company continues to drive meaningful progress towards its sustainability goals.
About Dalmia Bharat Limited:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 54.7 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 12 states and 19 manufacturing units, Dalmia Bharat Limited prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement industry globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
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