SBU Confirms Strike On Ust-Labinsk Oil Depot In Russia's Krasnodar Krai

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SB reported this.

Acting on tasks assigned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, fighters of the SBU's Alpha special operations unit, in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, carried out strikes against a number of important military and logistics facilities on Russian territory.

Multiple explosions were recorded at the Ust-Labinsk oil depot, followed by a large-scale fire. At least three fuel storage tanks were engulfed in flames. The depot serves as an important rear logistics hub for storing and supplying fuel to Russian forces operating in the southern and eastern sectors.

The strike also targeted the Russian Navy's 15th Arsenal in Russia's Leningrad region and the Kronstadt Naval Base.

Following the successful attack on the 15th Naval Arsenal's storage facilities, a fire and secondary detonations were observed at the site. The facility stores missiles and ammunition. Reports in local online communities indicate that authorities may be preparing to evacuate residents of nearby settlements.

A fire was also reported in the area of the Kronstadt Naval Base and the Kronstadt Marine Plant.

All of these military facilities support the operations of Russia's naval grouping in the Baltic Sea.

Reports suggest possible strike on Russian underwater weapons research institute in St. Petersburg

According to the SBU, operations of this kind weaken Russia's Baltic Fleet. The targeted facilities are used for ammunition storage, ship repairs, and logistical support for naval combat operations. Disabling them complicates logistics, reduces the fleet's combat readiness, and limits Russia's ability to operate in the Baltic region.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard overnight on June 6 in the Russian city of Ust-Labinsk.