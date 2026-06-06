Freedom Ultimately Wins, Zelensky Says On Anniversary Of Allied D-Day Landings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President wrote on this Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day – the Allied landings in Normandy, which significantly hastened the countdown to the Nazis' collapse in World War II. It is one of the most important moments of unity among the defenders of life in human history, and it was less than a year until the peoples' aspiration for freedom and the hope of peace prevailed in May 1945. It happened then. We are working to make it happen again today," he said.

Zelensky noted that although yesterday in St. Petersburg another cynical order to continue killing was issued for the army trying to destroy our freedom, history has seen similar situations before. According to him, the Nazis also had their hopes after D-Day.

"But freedom still wins. And even in the darkest circumstances, people find ways to come together to protect life. I thank all those who are now helping to protect the values that prevailed in World War I," he added.

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As reported by Ukrinform, he Normandy landings, also known as D-Day or Operation Neptune, were among the largest amphibious military operations in world history. Launched on June 6, 1944, they marked the opening of the Second Front in Western Europe during World War II.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine