Congress Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan Braces For BJP Challenge In MP Rajya Sabha Election

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 6 (IANS) As the final day for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh comes closer, Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan asserted her readiness to confront any political strategy deployed by the BJP, including cross-voting, as the possibility of fielding a third candidate, announced earlier, has no room now.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya earlier had indicated that his party might nominate an additional candidate, sparking speculation about potential cross-voting and intensified electoral manoeuvring.

In a sharp response, Natarajan declared that the Congress would meet every challenge head-on.“Whatever circumstances arise, we will face them strongly,” she said, expressing firm confidence that the battle to safeguard democracy and the Constitution would ultimately prevail.

Natarajan, who spent the day engaging with party leaders and MLAs, emphasised the unity within the Congress camp.

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party was convened in Bhopal amid concerns over possible cross-voting, reflecting the high stakes of the election.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar reinforced the party's resolute stance, stating that the Congress was prepared to counter every move by the BJP.

“We will fight the elections with full strength and unity,” Singhar affirmed. He assured that the party remained vigilant and that all MLAs were standing firmly together.

Highlighting the shared political roots that bind the leadership, Natarajan recalled that both she and Singhar began their journeys in the Youth Congress.

“Today, Umang Singhar is playing a pivotal role as the Leader of Opposition, and together with all the MLAs, we will strengthen the party's fight,” she told mediapersons.

The Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, slated to take place on June 18, has become a focal point of political attention, with the Congress projecting the contest as a larger struggle for democratic values.

Party leaders have projected a picture of cohesion and preparedness, determined to thwart any attempts at engineering defections or splits.

With barely a few days left for the filing of nominations, the stage is set for a keenly watched electoral battle.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal filed their respective nomination papers.

BJP and Congress both have sufficient votes to ensure the victory of their respective candidates.

The Congress has made it clear that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure its candidate's victory, sending a strong message of internal solidarity in the face of aggressive opposition tactics.

The coming days are expected to see heightened campaigning as both parties mobilise their resources for the crucial election.