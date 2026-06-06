'Let Them Resolve It': Trump On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 6 (IANS) Speaking with reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump commented on recent developments, including the Ukrainian President's 'open letter' to the Russian President and the latter's negative response to the proposal for a meeting.

Ukrainian media, such as the United 24 Media platform this morning, reported that Trump emphasised he was "not opposed" to direct dialogue between the leaders of the two countries involved in the war, without the presence of American mediators. "I mean, let them resolve it. I'm the person who brought them to this possibility. I think everything will be resolved,” Adnkronos news agency reported.

"It's a war that should never have started. With me as President, it would never have started. But everything will be resolved," he added, repeating that the responsibility for the conflict falls on his predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden, the US President in 2022, when Moscow's forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Trump had stated he was "happy" about this possible development.

Meanwhile, the massive drone offensive between Russia and Ukraine continues. A raid hit the St. Petersburg region, the city where the International Economic Forum, which saw Vladimir Putin's plenary address on Friday, is being held. Russian local authorities announced that 86 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and shot down in the area of the city on the Baltic Sea.

"Combat operations continue," wrote the region's Governor, Aleksandr Drozdenko, on Telegram. The city's Governor, Aleksandr Beglov, also confirmed that St. Petersburg was "the target of a large-scale drone attack," urging residents to "stay indoors and not go out."

The offensive is part of a broader wave of attacks reported by Russian authorities: overnight alone, over 376 drones were reportedly intercepted across the entire territory of the Federation, including eight directed towards Moscow, according to the capital's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to Moscow, drones from Kyiv have reportedly hit the St. Petersburg oil terminal and the Kronstadt military base, located about 1,100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, in the recent days. As in previous offensives, operations at Pulkovo Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday.

–IANS

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