Bengal Govt Asks KMC To Justify Continuation Of Board After Mayor Quits

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) The West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department on Saturday sent a notice to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), seeking an explanation within three days on why the current Trinamool Congress-run board should not be dissolved following the official resignation of Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday.

In the notice, the state government department asked the KMC authorities to submit a written reply within the next three days.

The notice was sent to the KMC Chairperson, the Municipal Commissioner, the KMC Secretary and other senior officials of the civic body.

In the notice, it was stated that the corporation was currently failing to provide civic services to citizens and that this was one of the reasons for issuing the notice.

The notice has been served amid legal complications over the continuation of the Trinamool Congress-controlled board, following arguments and counter-arguments between KMC Chairperson Mala Roy and the state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department.

The state government department has argued that under Section 117(1) of the KMC Act, 1980, which empowers the state government to dissolve the corporation, the Trinamool Congress-run board should cease to continue following the resignation of the Mayor.

However, Mala Roy has refused to comply, arguing instead for the continuation of the present board for its full term under Section 38 of the KMC Act, which provides that the Deputy Mayor can assume the duties of the Mayor under unforeseen circumstances or in the Mayor's absence.

The provision under Section 38 of the KMC Act, 1980, ensures continuity in executive governance and municipal administration in Kolkata without disrupting critical decision-making or civic operations.

Mala Roy argued that until a new Mayor is appointed from among the existing councillors through a vote of confidence, the Deputy Mayor can continue to discharge the Mayor's functions under Section 28 of the KMC Act.

The current Deputy Mayor of the KMC is Atin Ghosh.

Explaining the department's position, an officer of the Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department said that although Section 117(1) empowers the state government to dissolve the KMC board, a notice must first be served on the corporation authorities to allow them an opportunity to explain why the current board should not be dissolved.

“The next decision on this count will be taken only after the reply from the KMC authorities is received,” the state government official said.