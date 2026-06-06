Oil India Discovers Natural Gas In Andaman Offshore Basin, A Milestone

Oil India Ltd on Friday reported the presence of natural gas in the Andaman Offshore Basin, marking a significant milestone in its exploration journey and underscoring India's frontier hydrocarbon potential.

The Sri Vijayapuram-3 Well

The discovery came from exploratory well Sri Vijayapuram-3, drilled 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 355 meters. Initial production testing of the well at 1900+ meters depth in the Eocene formation established continuous flaring, confirming the presence of natural gas.

Oil India is currently carrying out gas sampling to assess composition and calorific value, along with isotope studies to understand the genesis of the gas. The company noted that hydrocarbon presence has now been reported in 2 out of 3 exploratory wells drilled by OIL in the current campaign off the Andaman Basin.

Minister Applauds 'Ocean of Energy'

"An ocean of energy opportunities reinforced in the Andaman Sea! Very happy to report the presence of natural gas in Sri Vijayapuram-3 an exploratory well drilled by Oil India Ltd. 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 355 meters. Initial production testing of the well at the depth of 1900 plus meters in the Eocene formation has established the presence of natural gas through continuous flaring," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

The minister added that Oil India is carrying out gas sampling to assess composition, calorific value and isotope studies to understand the genesis of the gas.

Boosting India's Energy Security

The Samudra Manthan Mission was announced by PM Modi on Independence Day 2025 as the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, plans a large number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration wells across India's offshore basins to fully exploit hydrocarbon reserves.

The discovery strengthens India's pursuit of energy security and self-reliance. With two successful wells out of three, the results reinforce the Andaman Sea as an "ocean of energy opportunities" and validate the potential of India's frontier offshore basins.

Future Plans and Collaboration

Oil India said it remains committed to advancing exploration through technological excellence to unlock the nation's hydrocarbon potential for a secure energy future.

Oil India will take forward its exploration ambitions in coordination with global deepwater experts including Petrobras, TotalEnergies, bp, Shell and ExxonMobil. Collaboration with these players is expected to be critical as the company scales drilling in deeper waters and moves from discovery to appraisal.

Potential for a New Gas Province

The presence of natural gas in Sri Vijayapuram-3 is being framed as a significant milestone in India's energy journey through Amrit Kaal. If subsequent sampling and appraisal confirm commercial viability, the Andaman Offshore Basin could emerge as a new gas province, adding to domestic supply and reducing import dependence. For now, the flaring at 1900m depth in the Eocene formation gives Oil India and the Samudra Manthan Mission their first concrete evidence that India's deepwater frontier can deliver.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)