World Cup Accredited Journalists Raise Concerns Over Unfair United States (US) Visa Restrictions, International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Calls On FIFA To Intervene

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ZURICH, Switzerland, June 6, 2026/APO Group/ --

With only a few days to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, AIPS ( ) finds it unacceptable that many colleagues, who have been duly accredited by FIFA to cover the tournament, are facing varying degrees of US visa challenges.

AIPS is calling on FIFA to intervene and ensure that the affected media representatives are not wrongfully denied entry into the USA.

On Friday (June 5), the AIPS President Gianni Merlo, on behalf of the AIPS Executive Committee, sent the letter below to Bryan Swanson, the FIFA Director of Media Relations, and Jochen Steinhoff, the FIFA Head of Media Operations & Services.

THE LETTER

In this difficult time for the entire world, on the eve of the futuristic 2026 FIFA World Cup, we find ourselves facing a long-standing and unacceptable problem for us journalists: the denial of entry visas to regularly accredited colleagues.

There are many cases: Iranian colleagues, African colleagues, some of whom have been given single entries, so if their team goes to play in Canada or Mexico and they follow it, they can no longer return to the States. The cases are countless and, I repeat, unacceptable. Politicians always say that sport unites and builds bridges between young people in countries in conflict, but in this case, we are going in the opposite direction.

We believe it is important to allow colleagues to attend the event and work, because their presence will be crucial to the image of sport and what it represents, especially in a country like the United States of America, where freedom of the press is a must.

I hope FIFA can do everything possible to secure visas. We're already significantly behind schedule, and many colleagues have already lost the opportunity to use plane tickets booked on time, and they'll also face significant additional expenses.

Thank you for your attention.

Gianni Merlo

AIPS President

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Sports Press Association (AIPS).