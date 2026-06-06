24 Hours, No Money In India: British Youtuber Takes Challenge, Shopkeeper's Hospitality Wins Hearts (WATCH)

British YouTuber Harry Jaggard took a bold challenge in India - spending an entire day in Punjab's Amritsar without a single rupee in his pocket and expected struggle, uncertainty, and perhaps a few awkward refusals. Instead he was reminded of unexpected kindness and everyday generosity.

He arrived at a local clothing shop near the iconic Golden Temple, and honestly told the owner about his challenge of surviving the day without money. Rather than brushing him aside, shopkeeper Yugam Lamba welcomed him warmly and reassured him that it was not an issue because he was in India.

The brief interaction quickly turned into an extended act of hospitality. Lamba invited the British traveller to the rooftop of his shop, offering him a cup of traditional chai and biscuits. Overlooking the lively streets of historic Amritsar, the two strangers shared conversation, laughter, and a moment of genuine human connection.

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The shopkeeper then treated Jaggard to a plate of chole kulche-one of Punjab's most beloved street foods. The video also shows them moving through the neighbourhood, where Jaggard interacts with locals, enjoys Punjabi music, and even joins in brief moments of dancing.

Before they parted ways, Lamba gifted him a traditional scarf.

Although the video was uploaded to YouTube two years ago, it continues to strike a chord with viewers across the internet. Many praised the shopkeeper's generosity, saying the interaction reflected a side of India that leaves a lasting impression on visitors.