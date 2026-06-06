Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' Gets Onam 2026 Release

Actor Nivin Pauly has shared the first look poster of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit on Friday. The movie is directed by Girish AD. In the poster, the actor was seen standing on the terrace with Mamitha Baiju.

The makers also revealed that the film is slated to release in theatres during Onam 2026.

Sharing the poster on his X handle, Nivin Pauly wrote, "Love. Laughter. Onam. That's the plan!! Presenting the First Look Poster of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Directed by Girish AD" Love. Laughter. Onam. That's the plan!! Presenting the First Look Poster of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Directed by Girish AD#GirishAD #MamithaBaiju #BKU #BethlehemKudumbaUnit twitter/mArMxbSuFj - Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 5, 2026

Star-Studded Production and Crew

The makers announced the lead cast, producers and other important crew members of the film by mentioning their names on the cassettes. As per the post, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will be jointly produced by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. It is jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. The music of the movie is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography will be handled by Ajmal Sabu. The movie will be edited by Akash Joseph Varghese.

Fan Excitement and Director-Actor Reunion

The fans are eager to watch Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in a romantic tale, as both actors are known for their romantic dramas, such as 'Premam' and 'Premalu' respectively.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' marks the third collaboration of actress Mamitha Baiju with director Girish AD after 'Premalu' and 'Super Sharanya'.

Fahad Faasil, who is set to produce the movie, was last seen in the film 'Pushpa 2', which also starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

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