Liberia: President Boakai Advances Clean Energy Agenda Dedicates 20-Megawatt Solar Power Plant At Mount Coffee

The dedication ceremony comes less than two years after President Boakai broke ground for the project on October 11, 2024, demonstrating steady progress in the Government's efforts to strengthen the country's energy infrastructure.

The project includes the newly constructed 20-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility and supports plans for the expansion of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant by 42 megawatts.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, President Boakai described the solar facility as a major addition to Liberia's energy infrastructure and a significant step toward increasing access to reliable and affordable electricity across the country.

The President noted that the project supports his Administration's efforts to expand infrastructure, stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Liberians.

He explained that inadequate and expensive electricity has long hindered economic growth, discouraged investment, and limited the delivery of essential services. He emphasized that reliable electricity is vital for hospitals, schools, businesses, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and other productive sectors of the economy.

President Boakai also announced that his Administration secured an additional US$57 million in World Bank financing in March 2026 to further strengthen Liberia's energy sector. The funding will support the expansion of solar generation capacity from 20 to 30 megawatts, the installation of a 12-megawatt battery energy storage system, and additional upgrades at the Mount Coffee facility.

The President disclosed that 22 megawatts of lost generation capacity at Mount Coffee have already been restored and revealed plans to further expand the hydropower facility by an additional 42 megawatts.

Highlighting the broader impact of expanded electricity access, President Boakai said the solar farm represents an investment in economic growth, job creation, improved public safety, and a more resilient future. He added that efforts are underway to strengthen transmission and distribution systems so that more communities across Liberia can benefit from reliable electricity services.

President Boakai further noted that, under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the Government is investing in energy, roads, ports, digital connectivity, and water systems. He stressed that increased electricity generation is essential for industrialization, value addition, private-sector growth, and the development of a vibrant 24-hour economy capable of creating opportunities for young Liberians.

The project is part of the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention (RESPITE), an initiative launched in April 2022 by the World Bank and the Governments of Liberia and Sierra Leone to address electricity shortages and accelerate renewable energy development across West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.