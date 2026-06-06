Ghana: President Mahama Arrives In Belarus, Lays Wreath At Victory Monument

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Minsk to begin a state visit to the Republic of Belarus.

From the airport where he was received by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich and a delegation of senior Belarusian officials, President Mahama visited the Victory Monument to lay a wreath in honour of Belarusian and Soviet Army soldiers who died liberating the country in World War II.

The wreath laying ceremony was witnessed by the Governor of Minsk, Vladimir Kukharev Governor, officials of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, and Ghana's Ambassador to Russia, Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah.

President Mahama has also visited an agricultural exhibition, Belagro 2026 in the company of the Deputy Prime Minister. On exhibition are latest agricultural equipment, heavy farming and mining machinery, and other sectors.

He toured the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) product lineup, Minskyekspo ZAO displays, Bobruiskagromash fertilizer equipment, and a massive BelAZ-75710 haul truck.

In a brief remark, President Mahama said his visit, at the invitation of the Belarusian President, is timely because it feeds into his government's vision to revolutionise the agriculture sector by tapping the experience of Belarus.

He praised the quality of the machinery but emphasised that flawless technical support, spare parts availability, and after-sales service are strict prerequisites for final transactions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.