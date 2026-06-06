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Meade County Planning Commission - Work Session - Thursday, June 18, 2026 At 5:30 PM ET


2026-06-06 08:17:54
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thursday, June 18, 2026The Meade County Planning Commission will hold its Work Session on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, located at 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Meade County Planning Commission Work Session Scheduled for June 18, 2026

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a Work Session on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, located at 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

The Work Session will be conducted prior to the Commission's Regular Meeting.

During the Regular Meeting, the Planning Commission will conduct public hearings and may take action on zoning-related matters listed on the meeting agenda.

Citizens and other interested parties are encouraged to attend. Individuals wishing to provide comments or testimony regarding the matters under consideration will have an opportunity to be heard during the public hearing process.

All meetings of the Meade County Planning Commission are open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at (270) 422-4676.

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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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