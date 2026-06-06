Acer Brings Smart Connected E-Mobility To COMPUTEX 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Electric mobility lineup expands with updated e-bikes and e-scooters, powered by integrated software to deliver connected and intuitive riding experiences for evolving urban mobility needs

Acer is advancing its smart connected e-mobility strategy by bringing together e-bikes and e-scooters with a unified software platform, enabling a more seamless and intuitive riding experience. The Acer eMobility app introduces new voice-enabled controls while providing cross-device connectivity for monitoring vehicle status, riding data, and device settings through a unified interface. The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike and the Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter join Acer's latest electric mobility portfolio; designed for urban commuting, the lineup features versatile configurations, optimized performance, and enhanced portability for everyday use.

Editor's Summary:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2026 – Acer is presenting at COMPUTEX 2026 a comprehensive range of e-bikes and e-scooters paired with a unified software experience, advancing its smart connected e-mobility strategy. Building on its ICT expertise, Acer continues to extend its smart e-mobility portfolio beyond hardware, enabling more intuitive, data-driven, and connected riding experiences for everyday urban use.

Versatile Electric Mobility for Everyday Urban Riding:

Acer's latest electric mobility lineup is designed to address diverse urban commuting needs, featuring both the Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike and the Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter.

The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike (ANCI-R8620O-260) is built for versatility and everyday practicality, supporting flexible cargo configurations for commuting and family use, along with multiple riding modes and responsive power delivery for a smooth and stable ride. Its features are complemented by a removable battery design for convenient charging.

The Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter (AES033) emphasizes portability and efficiency. Equipped with features tailored for daily urban travel, it offers a lightweight, compact, and foldable design with multiple riding modes and features optimized braking and lighting systems.

Acer eMobility App Introduces New Voice Controls:

The Acer eMobility app introduces new smartphone-based voice controls, enabling riders to check battery status and control lighting more easily on the go. The app also provides a unified interface for both e-bikes and e-scooters across Acer's portfolio. It allows users to monitor vehicle status, battery levels, and riding data while providing functions such as lighting control, adjustment of device settings, access to riding history, and performance insights.

Through the app, there are also several security features that are tailored by vehicle type. On compatible e-scooters, riders can activate an e-lock function via voice commands; this automatically locks the system when the vehicle is moved and triggers an alarm. On e-bikes, the app provides alert-based anti-theft notifications to help riders stay informed of vehicle movement.