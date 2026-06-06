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Acer Brings Smart Connected E-Mobility To COMPUTEX 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Electric mobility lineup expands with updated e-bikes and e-scooters, powered by integrated software to deliver connected and intuitive riding experiences for evolving urban mobility needs
Editor's Summary:
Editor's Summary:
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Acer is advancing its smart connected e-mobility strategy by bringing together e-bikes and e-scooters with a unified software platform, enabling a more seamless and intuitive riding experience.
The Acer eMobility app introduces new voice-enabled controls while providing cross-device connectivity for monitoring vehicle status, riding data, and device settings through a unified interface.
The Acer Nitro eCity Plus e-bike and the Acer ES Series 3 Select e-scooter join Acer's latest electric mobility portfolio; designed for urban commuting, the lineup features versatile configurations, optimized performance, and enhanced portability for everyday use.
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