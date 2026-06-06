Jordan, Ireland Launch Joint Innovation Task Force

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Irish Embassy in Jordan on Saturday launched the Jordanian-Irish Innovation Task Force, a collaborative initiative to boost bilateral cooperation in technology, education, and digital transformation.

It seeks to link the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in both countries and open new scopes for economic and technological cooperation.

The task force was launched during a meeting of the Jordanian-Irish Joint Working Committee in Amman, which was chaired by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smirat and Irish Ambassador to Jordan Marianne Bolger, brought together representatives of government agencies, academic institutions, the private sector, and innovation support organizations from both countries, the ministry said in a statement.

Established through a joint initiative by the ministry via the Jordan Source program, the Irish Embassy in Jordan, and the Jordanian embassy in London, the initiative is a platform bringing together governments, the private sector, universities, and innovation and investment institutions to develop partnerships and joint initiatives with a tangible economic impact.

The task force reflects the strength of Jordanian-Irish relations and a commitment on both sides to expanding cooperation in future-oriented sectors, commented Smirat.

He said Jordan, part of the economic modernization vision, continues to foster an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship, accelerate digital transformation, and equip youth with the skills of the future.

For her part, Bolger said the initiative is a key step towards cementing Jordanian-Irish relations, pointing out that the task force will offer a practical platform to exchange knowledge and expertise and build sustainable partnerships between the two countries' institutions.

Participants explored opportunities for cooperation in the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, investment, education, and research, as well as boosting ties between startups, investors, business accelerators, and innovation centers in both countries.

The Task force's work is focused on three main pillars; strengthening governmental and institutional cooperation, building bridges between the innovation and investment ecosystems, and expanding cooperation in education, scientific research, and talent development.

The two sides agreed to continue working through specialized teams, regular meetings, and joint initiatives to turn cooperation opportunities into real projects to enhance innovation and investment and create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs in both countries.

//Petra//SS