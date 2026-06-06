BCA President Harsh Vardhan Congratulates Sooryavanshi On India Selection

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 6 (IANS) Congratulating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his selection to the Indian team, Bihar Cricket Association President Harsh Vardhan described it as a historic achievement for Bihar cricket. He said that Vaibhav's success reflects not only his individual talent and dedication but also the continuous growth of cricket in Bihar and the emergence of exceptional talent from the state.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection in the Indian team is a historic achievement for Bihar cricket. This is not just the success of an individual player but a reflection of the continuous growth of cricket in Bihar, the hard work of our players, and the emergence of exceptional talent from the state. Vaibhav has proven through his performances that cricketers from Bihar have the ability to succeed at the highest level. I am confident that he will make a significant impact on the Indian team and continue to bring pride to both the country and Bihar. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him for a bright international career, Harsh Vardhan said.

With this selection, Vaibhav Sorryavanshi is set to represent India for the first time and make his international T20 debut.

Having emerged from Bihar and showcased his talent at both the national and international levels, Vaibhav Suryavanshi captured the attention of the cricketing world with his outstanding performances in IPL 2026.

Representing the Rajasthan Royals, he displayed aggressive batting throughout the season and finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer, winning the Orange Cap. Vaibhav also set a new IPL record by smashing 72 sixes during the season, the most by any batter in a single IPL edition.

Throughout IPL 2026, Vaibhav's batting remained a major talking point. His fearless approach, remarkable strike rate, and ability to clear the boundaries consistently established him as one of the most promising young talents in Indian cricket.

Bihar Cricket Association secretary Ziaul Arfin said, "Vaibhav Suryavanshi's achievement is an inspiration for millions of young cricketers in Bihar. He has reached this milestone through talent, discipline, and relentless hard work. His performances in the IPL were extraordinary, and his selection to the Indian team marks an important chapter in his cricketing journey. We are confident that Vaibhav will make valuable contributions to the Indian team and establish himself among the country's leading cricketers in the years to come. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for his bright future."