Jana Sena's Lingamaneni Ramesh Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers

Lingamaneni Ramesh filed his nomination papers as a Rajya Sabha candidate of Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Saturday. Speaking with the media after filing the nomination papers, he expressed gratitude towards the party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I am grateful to the Jana Sena Party and its president, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, for giving me this opportunity. Similarly, I express my special thanks to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Garu and the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu. We have just submitted the nomination papers," he said, adding that he will be informing further later.

Party's Endorsement and Ramesh's Loyalty

This comes after Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced Lingamaneni Ramesh's candidature for the Rajya Sabha (RS) seat from Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Lingamaneni Ramesh has been associated with the Jana Sena Party and Pawan Kalyan since 2015. He has stood by the party leadership, inspired by Pawan Kalyan's vision that the state's development requires harmony among all sections of society and the implementation of appropriate social engineering to achieve that goal, a party release said.

Ramesh has stood firmly with Jana Sena through various political setbacks, including the adverse electoral outcome of the 2019 assembly elections.

Election Commission Notification

Earlier, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

(ANI)

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