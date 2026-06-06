Ram Pothineni's #RAPO23 Makers Rope In Thirunavukarasu As Cameraman For Film

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 6 (IANS) The makers of Telugu star Ram Pothineni's directorial debut film, tentatively being referred to as #RAPO23, on Saturday announced that ace cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (better known as Tirru) had come on board the unit of the film.

Taking to its X timeline, RAPO Cinematics, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A master craftsman behind the visual spectacles is ready to enter into the Neo-noir world of #RAPO23. Honoured to have the visionary cinematographer @DOP_Tirru Garu on board. Starring the Energetic Star @ramsayz. Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni. A @RAPO_Cinematics production."

The film has triggered huge expectation ever since Ram Pothineni announced that he would be making his directorial debut with it.

In fact, the actor, while announcing his decision to direct and also play the lead in the film, had said, "An exciting journey begins with all your love & blessings. Introducing "Veera" in #RAPO23 -the story of a Lone Wolf. Genre: Psychological Action Thriller. Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni. A @RAPO_Cinematics Production 2026 Release."

It may be recalled that the actor, after turning a lyricist with his previous film 'Andhra King Taluka', had also surprised audiences by lending his vocals for the first time.

The project, formally announced on the occasion of his birthday, is to be a stylish psychological action thriller - a genre rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

#RAPO23 is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the newly formed Rapo Cinematics banner.

The makers had on the occasion also unveiled a striking birthday special poster that introduced Ram Pothineni's character in the film as Veera.

The poster radiated a dark, intense, and gritty tone featuring Ram from behind, clad in a leather jacket. His sharp, V-cut hairstyle amplified the raw attitude of the character.

Dominating the backdrop was a bold red“V”, symbolizing both Veera and a sense of rebellion, danger, and dominance.

The faint outlines of towering skyscrapers on either side evoked a cold, crime-infested cityscape.

Adding to the mystery, the tagline“The Story of a Lone Wolf” hinted at a protagonist driven by solitude, instinct, and a complex psychological landscape.

Sources close to the unit claimed that #RAPO23 was a powerful and groundbreaking narrative conceived by Ram Pothineni himself for his directorial debut.

He is set to portray Veera in a completely new, never-before-seen avatar, and that the transformation was already evident in the announcement poster's styling and mood.

The film's regular shoot is set to begin in June, with the makers eyeing a December release this year. Further details about the cast and technical crew will be revealed in the coming days, the sources had added.

-- IANS

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