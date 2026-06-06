Vijender Gupta Urges Museums To Spotlight Tribal Histories, Heritage

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, speaking as the Chief Guest at a national seminar on Bhagwan Shri Birsa Munda at the India International Centre on Saturday, called for greater recognition of tribal heritage and stronger representation of tribal histories in museums.

"Bhagwan Shri Birsa Munda occupies a unique and inspiring place in India's history. Revered as Dharti Aaba, he was not merely a freedom fighter but a symbol of self-respect, cultural identity and social awakening. His legacy reminds us that the protection of rights and the preservation of culture are inseparable," said Gupta.

'A Symbol of Self-Respect and Cultural Identity'

Organised by the Museums Association of India, the seminar brought together museum professionals, historians, archaeologists, scholars and researchers to deliberate upon the enduring legacy of Bhagwan Shri Birsa Munda, the cultural renaissance in tribal India and the role of museums in preserving and presenting tribal heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Vijender Gupta said that Birsa Munda's movement represented not only resistance to colonial rule but also a determined effort to protect cultural identity, traditional institutions and indigenous ways of life. He observed that at a time when tribal communities faced economic exploitation, social disruption and the erosion of established traditions, Birsa Munda inspired a renewed sense of dignity, self-belief and cultural consciousness.

According to him, the cultural renaissance associated with Birsa Munda lay in restoring confidence among tribal communities in their own history, knowledge traditions and cultural values, demonstrating that the protection of rights and the preservation of culture are intrinsically linked.

Highlighting Rich Tribal Heritage

Highlighting the richness of India's tribal heritage, Gupta said tribal communities possess a remarkable legacy of oral literature, folk traditions, music, art, ecological knowledge and social practices developed over generations. He noted that these traditions are not merely memories of the past but living cultural expressions that continue to enrich India's social fabric.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker further observed that tribal communities have long served as custodians of forests, biodiversity and sustainable modes of living, making their knowledge systems particularly relevant in an era marked by environmental challenges and rapid technological change.

Despite these contributions, he said, many tribal histories and freedom struggles remained insufficiently represented in mainstream narratives for decades. Welcoming efforts to honour tribal freedom fighters, commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and document tribal heritage, he described them as important steps towards building a more inclusive understanding of India's history.

Museums as Custodians of Collective Memory

Emphasising the role of museums, Vijender Gupta said museums are not merely repositories of artefacts but custodians of society's collective memory. He observed that the stories museums choose to tell shape how future generations understand their nation, their history and themselves.

Stressing that the representation of tribal communities must extend beyond the display of objects, he said museums should meaningfully reflect their experiences, aspirations, knowledge systems, creativity and contributions to national life, presenting them not as passive subjects of history but as active participants in India's civilisational journey.

Gupta added that the life and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Birsa Munda offer an important opportunity for museums, archives and cultural institutions to develop exhibitions, oral history projects and innovative forms of public engagement that bring tribal histories closer to society. (ANI)

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