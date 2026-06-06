'Network Is Net Worth': 22-Year-Old Woman Takes Rs 40 Lakh Loan To Study Abroad, Shares ROI Reality (WATCH)

A 22-year-old woman sparked an online debate after revealing why she willingly took a Rs 40 lakh education loan at the age of 20 to pursue a master's degree abroad. She argued that the true value of higher education cannot be measured by salary figures alone.

In an Instagram video shared by the page @ekta, Ekta introduces herself as a student at INSEAD, one of the world's most prestigious business schools, and addresses the question she says she hears most often; whether taking a Rs 40 lakh loan was worth it.

“Everyone asks me about the ROI, and here's what I tell them,” she says in the clip.“Money is important, but if you graduate from a good university, you will pay it back because of the opportunities you get.”

Rather than focusing solely on future earnings, Ekta argued that her return on investment extends far beyond a paycheck. She pointed to the global exposure, professional connections and lifelong relationships she has built during her academic journey.

“I now have friends in 33 different countries and access to an alumni network of over 20,000 people working in top companies across the world,” she says.

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According to Ekta, the experiences she has gained at a young age are equally valuable. She believes her education has opened doors to opportunities and perspectives that many people do not encounter until much later in life.

“I have had experiences at 22 that most people don't have even at 40. And most importantly, I've made friends for life. This is my return on investment,” she adds, concluding with the belief that“your network is genuinely your net worth.”

The video quickly went viral, attracting both support and scepticism. While some users praised her broader definition of success, others questioned whether networking alone could justify taking on such a substantial financial commitment.

Many raised practical concerns about loan repayment and financial realities.“33 different countries people won't pay the EMI, and how much do you make now?” a user wrote.