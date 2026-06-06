'Majnu Bhai Ahead Of His Time': Welcome's Iconic Painting Comes Alive, Internet Loses It (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)

Since its 2007 release, Welcome has evolved from a popular comedy to a true cult classic. Through many memes, its eccentric characters, unforgettable one-liners, and hilarious incidents have gained a second life on social media throughout the years. Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai painted a strange image of a donkey standing atop a horse, which is one of the movie's most famous running jokes. Fans are now reminded of that iconic scene over twenty years later by a real-life incident.

Majnu Bhai's imagination seems to come to life in a video that is making the rounds on social media. A goat is seen eating leaves from a tree while resting on the back of a donkey in the video. The unusual sight becomes even funnier with several other goats standing nearby, seemingly watching the spectacle unfold.

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The caption on the video reads,“Majnu bhai was ahead of his time. His legendary painting just became a reality.”

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

The clip has quickly grabbed attention online, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and references to the film. One user wrote,“English mein bole toh, live painting” (In English, you could call it a live painting).

Another commented,“Majnu Bhai visionary artist the, andhe nahi. Painting mein gadha ghode pe tha, reality mein bakri gadhe pe aa gayi (Majnu Bhai was a visionary artist, not blind. In the painting, a donkey was standing on a horse; in reality, a goat has climbed onto a donkey).”

A third user joked,“Majnu Bhai is the greatest artist of all time. Move aside Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Picaso, Michelangelo. You all are nothing compared to the one and only Majnu Bhai.”