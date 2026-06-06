Notorious Criminal Rakesh, Associates Arrested After Shootout In Delhi

The South District police successfully apprehended notorious criminal and prime accused Rakesh and his two associates on Saturday, following a brief exchange of fire. According to an official release, during the confrontation, the bulletproof jacket saved the life of a police officer.

Following the investigation, two semi-automatic pistols, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

The operation, conducted by joint teams of the Special Staff and AATS, targeted the accused in connection with a recent firing and extortion case in Saket.

Background of the Case

According to a press release, three notorious criminals apprehended who claimed to be associated with the now disbanded Prince Teotia Gang after a brief armed encounter during the intervening night of June 5, 2026. The operation was launched in connection with FIR in PS Saket, registered on the complaint of a resident of Lado Sarai who had been receiving extortion calls and threats from accused Rakesh, also known as Raka.

The press release stated that on June 1 2026, two motorcycle-borne assailants fired multiple rounds outside the complainant's residence for extortion. During the investigation, technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and local intelligence established the involvement of accused Rakesh and his associate Sonu, also known as Addu, who had been absconding since the incident.

Police Operation and Shootout

Acting upon the specific information, a joint raiding team was constituted. On June 5, 2026, specific information was received that accused Rakesh @ Raka, Sonu @ Addu and Bharat Jatav would be travelling through Birla Vidya Niketan Marg while carrying illegal firearms. Acting swiftly on the information, a joint team of Special Staff and AATS laid a strategic trap near Machhi Market Road, the release stated.

According to the police, at about 12:20 AM on June 6, the suspects were spotted riding a black Splendour motorcycle without a registration number. When signalled to stop, the accused attempted to flee and opened indiscriminate fire upon the police party.

The release further informed that during the exchange of fire, a bullet fired by accused Rakesh hit the bulletproof jacket of HC Sandeep Dhayal. Owing to the protective gear and prompt tactical response, a potentially fatal injury was averted.

Exercising utmost restraint and acting strictly in self-defence, the police team retaliated in a controlled manner. As a result, accused Rakesh and Sonu sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were successfully overpowered, while Bharat Jatav was apprehended after being disarmed. The injured accused persons were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Profile of Main Accused

According to the press release, Rakesh, a 31-year-old resident of Dakshinpuri, New Delhi, is a notorious criminal currently categorised as a Bad Character (BC) by the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. His extensive criminal record reflects a persistent pattern of illegal activity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)