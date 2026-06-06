Colombia Colcap Falls 1.58% To 2,193 As Oil Slides

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts Colombia's Colcap fell 1.58% to 2,192.97 on June 5 - the third-steepest drop in Latin America. But the peso barely moved: USD/COP rose just 0.54%, the second-smallest currency move in the region, so the dollar was not the main driver. Oil was: Brent fell 2.04% and WTI 2.69%, pressuring an index heavy in Ecopetrol and energy. Momentum is neutral, with the daily RSI near 50 - neither overbought nor oversold. Support sits near 2,116, the first line below Thursday's close. Today's Focus The Colcap closed at 2,192.97 on June 5, down 1.58% and the third-worst performer on an all-red regional board. On a day the dollar drove most of Latin America lower, Colombia's fall had a different lead actor: oil. The tell was the peso. While the dollar surged against the Brazilian real, the Peruvian sol and the Chilean peso, the Colombian peso rose just 0.54% - the smallest regional move after Argentina's. A currency that steady is not what pulled the index down 1.6%. Crude was. Brent fell 2.04% and WTI 2.69%, and Colombia's market - led by oil major Ecopetrol and energy-linked names - tracks the price of oil closely. This was a commodity story more than a currency one. What matters today. With the peso firm and momentum neutral, the next move hinges on crude: a steadier oil price would ease the pressure, while another leg down would test support near 2,116. Colombia fell with the region on June 5 but for its own reason. The Colcap dropped 1.58% to 2,192.97, the third-steepest in Latin America, yet the peso barely moved - up just 0.54%, the smallest currency slide after Argentina's. The driver was oil: Brent off 2.04% and WTI down 2.69% weighed on an index led by Ecopetrol and energy. With momentum neutral near an RSI of 50 and support close below at 2,116, the next move tracks the price of crude. 01 The session in one read The Colcap ended at 2,192.97 on Thursday, down 1.58% and third among regional decliners behind Argentina and Mexico. Every major Latin American index closed lower, and Colombia sat in the middle of the red. But the cause was local to Colombia's commodity mix, not the regional dollar. The peso was among the steadiest currencies on the board, so the broad dollar bid that drove Brazil, Mexico and Chile lower was not the force here. Falling crude was. Assessment - an oil-led fall, not a currency one HIGH The peso's 0.54% move - the second-smallest in the region - argues the Colcap's drop tracked a 2% fall in crude, not the external dollar bid that hit its neighbours. 02 The day's numbers

Measure Level Change Read Colcap close 2,192.97 −1.58% Region's 3rd-steepest fall Peso (USD/COP) 3,594 +0.54% 2nd-smallest regional move Brent crude - −2.04% The day's real driver Momentum (daily RSI) ~50 - Neutral Support (chart) ~2,116 - First line below

The numbers frame an oil story: a steady peso, a sharp drop in crude, and an index sitting on neutral momentum just above its first support.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,192.97 -1.58% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 USD/COP 3,594 +0.54% -12.48% 3,575 3,611 3,558 - BRENT 93.09 -2.04% +40.05% 95.03 95.90 92.68 36,405 WTI 90.54 -2.69% +40.20% 93.04 93.63 89.68 215,733 ECOPETROL 15.15 -3.13% +68.90% 15.64 15.52 15.10 2,062,448 BANCOLOMBIA 70.88 -2.00% +64.61% 72.33 72.24 70.37 237,031 GRUPO AVAL 4.80 -2.04% +65.52% 4.90 4.84 4.72 185,818 TECNOGLASS 42.35 -0.91% -52.10% 42.74 43.01 41.80 191,653 CREDICORP 322.50 -1.23% +48.24% 326.53 324.36 310.75 1,189,658 BUENAVENTURA 30.26 -11.70% +78.53% 34.27 33.42 30.16 1,012,741 SOUTHERN COPPER 172.97 -10.88% +87.45% 194.09 187.06 172.30 1,895,731

Colombia - Live Market Board BVC · BogotáJun 6, 2026 · 04:45 MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,192.97 -1.58% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05 Market breadth · 9 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,594 +0.54% Brent crude 93.09 -2.04% WTI crude 90.54 -2.69% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials -0.91% TECNOGLASS Financials -1.76% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Energy -3.13% ECOPETROL Other -5.20% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Mining -11.70% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 169,019 -0.77% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 66,141 -1.86% S&P IPSAChile 10,273 -0.30% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,084,617 -2.83% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,192.97 -1.58% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,937.73 +0.29% Full instrument boardLargest moves today BUENAVENTURA 30.26 -11.70% SOUTHERN COPPER 172.97 -10.88% ECOPETROL 15.15 -3.13% WTI 90.54 -2.69% BRENT 93.09 -2.04% GRUPO AVAL 4.80 -2.04% BANCOLOMBIA 70.88 -2.00% COLCAP 2,192.97 -1.58% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.58%, with breadth negative -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Jun 2026 Mexico's IPC Falls 1.86% to 66,141 as the Dollar Hits Stocks 03 Why it fell - oil, not the dollar

Colombia's stock market is one of the most commodity-driven in the region. Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil major, is its single largest weight, and energy moves tend to set the index's direction. When crude falls, the Colcap usually follows.

On Thursday it did. Brent dropped 2.04% and WTI 2.69%, and the Colcap fell 1.58% in step. Crucially, the peso was firm - up just 0.54% against the dollar - so the regional dollar surge was a side note here. This was crude doing the work.

Driver Change Read Brent crude −2.04% Weighs on Ecopetrol, energy WTI crude −2.69% Confirms the oil pullback Colombian peso (USD/COP) +0.54% Held firm - not the driver

04 The oil picture

The contrast makes the point: crude fell about 2% while the peso barely moved. An oil-heavy index falling on a day like that is reacting to the commodity, not the currency.

Index Country Change Merval Argentina −2.83% IPC Mexico −1.86% Colcap Colombia −1.58% Ibovespa Brazil −0.77% IPSA Chile −0.30%

05 The regional scoreboard

Colombia finished third among the decliners. But while Mexico and Brazil fell with their currencies, Colombia fell with oil - its peso was among the firmest on the board.

06 The technical picture

The daily RSI near 50 leaves the Colcap on neutral footing - neither stretched to the downside like Mexico nor cooling from a high like Argentina. Momentum is balanced, which puts the focus squarely on the external driver: oil.

Support near 2,116 is the first line below Thursday's close. As long as crude stabilises, that level should hold; a deeper oil slide would put it to the test.

Crude prices: Brent and WTI set the tone for Ecopetrol and the index - a steadier oil price eases the pressure, another drop adds to it. The peso: USD/COP at 3,594 - still firm; a sharper move would add a currency dimension the fall has so far lacked. 2,116 support: the first chart line below the close; whether it holds frames the next move. Ecopetrol: the index's heaviest weight and the clearest read on how oil is feeding through.

07 What to watchFrequently Asked Questions Why did Colombia's Colcap fall on June 5?

It dropped 1.58% to 2,192.97, mainly because oil fell: Brent lost 2.04% and WTI 2.69%, weighing on an index led by Ecopetrol. The peso barely moved, so the dollar was not the main driver.

Was the fall driven by the dollar like the rest of the region?

No. The Colombian peso rose just 0.54% against the dollar, the second-smallest move in Latin America after Argentina's. The drop tracked falling crude, not the regional dollar surge.

Why is Colombia's market so sensitive to oil?

Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil major, is the index's largest single weight, and energy names carry heavy influence. When crude prices move, the Colcap tends to move with them.

What levels should investors watch?

Support near 2,116 is the first line below the June 5 close of 2,192.97. Holding it keeps the pullback contained; a break would open a deeper test.

How did Colombia compare with the rest of Latin America?

It was the third-worst index, behind Argentina and Mexico. But unlike most of the region, its currency held firm - the fall was an oil story, not a dollar one.

Connected Coverage

The dollar drove most of the region - see the Ibovespa's fall to 169,019 and Mexico's IPC drop to 66,141. For the global frame, see the Global Economy Briefing for June 6.

Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed June 6, 2026, covering the June 5 trading session. Index, currency and commodity levels are session-close readings via the Rio Times market data feed (Bolsa de Valores de Colombia and regional sources); technical readings are from the daily chart. Figures are point-in-time and not investment advice.

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