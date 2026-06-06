Colombia Colcap Falls 1.58% To 2,193 As Oil Slides
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Colcap close
|2,192.97
|−1.58%
|Region's 3rd-steepest fall
|Peso (USD/COP)
|3,594
|+0.54%
|2nd-smallest regional move
|Brent crude
|-
|−2.04%
|The day's real driver
|Momentum (daily RSI)
|~50
|-
|Neutral
|Support (chart)
|~2,116
|-
|First line below
The numbers frame an oil story: a steady peso, a sharp drop in crude, and an index sitting on neutral momentum just above its first support.Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market Board BVC · Bogotá
Jun 6, 2026 · 04:45 MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,192.97 -1.58% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05 Market breadth · 9 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,594 +0.54% Brent crude 93.09 -2.04% WTI crude 90.54 -2.69% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials -0.91% TECNOGLASS Financials -1.76% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Energy -3.13% ECOPETROL Other -5.20% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Mining -11.70% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 169,019 -0.77% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 66,141 -1.86% S&P IPSAChile 10,273 -0.30% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,084,617 -2.83% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,192.97 -1.58% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,937.73 +0.29% Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,192.97
|-1.58%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|USD/COP
|3,594
|+0.54%
|-12.48%
|3,575
|3,611
|3,558
|-
|BRENT
|93.09
|-2.04%
|+40.05%
|95.03
|95.90
|92.68
|36,405
|WTI
|90.54
|-2.69%
|+40.20%
|93.04
|93.63
|89.68
|215,733
|ECOPETROL
|15.15
|-3.13%
|+68.90%
|15.64
|15.52
|15.10
|2,062,448
|BANCOLOMBIA
|70.88
|-2.00%
|+64.61%
|72.33
|72.24
|70.37
|237,031
|GRUPO AVAL
|4.80
|-2.04%
|+65.52%
|4.90
|4.84
|4.72
|185,818
|TECNOGLASS
|42.35
|-0.91%
|-52.10%
|42.74
|43.01
|41.80
|191,653
|CREDICORP
|322.50
|-1.23%
|+48.24%
|326.53
|324.36
|310.75
|1,189,658
|BUENAVENTURA
|30.26
|-11.70%
|+78.53%
|34.27
|33.42
|30.16
|1,012,741
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|172.97
|-10.88%
|+87.45%
|194.09
|187.06
|172.30
|1,895,731
Colombia's stock market is one of the most commodity-driven in the region. Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil major, is its single largest weight, and energy moves tend to set the index's direction. When crude falls, the Colcap usually follows.
On Thursday it did. Brent dropped 2.04% and WTI 2.69%, and the Colcap fell 1.58% in step. Crucially, the peso was firm - up just 0.54% against the dollar - so the regional dollar surge was a side note here. This was crude doing the work.04 The oil picture
|Driver
|Change
|Read
|Brent crude
|−2.04%
|Weighs on Ecopetrol, energy
|WTI crude
|−2.69%
|Confirms the oil pullback
|Colombian peso (USD/COP)
|+0.54%
|Held firm - not the driver
The contrast makes the point: crude fell about 2% while the peso barely moved. An oil-heavy index falling on a day like that is reacting to the commodity, not the currency.05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Merval
|Argentina
|−2.83%
|IPC
|Mexico
|−1.86%
|Colcap
|Colombia
|−1.58%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.77%
|IPSA
|Chile
|−0.30%
Colombia finished third among the decliners. But while Mexico and Brazil fell with their currencies, Colombia fell with oil - its peso was among the firmest on the board.06 The technical picture
The daily RSI near 50 leaves the Colcap on neutral footing - neither stretched to the downside like Mexico nor cooling from a high like Argentina. Momentum is balanced, which puts the focus squarely on the external driver: oil.
Support near 2,116 is the first line below Thursday's close. As long as crude stabilises, that level should hold; a deeper oil slide would put it to the test.07 What to watch
-
Crude prices: Brent and WTI set the tone for Ecopetrol and the index - a steadier oil price eases the pressure, another drop adds to it.
The peso: USD/COP at 3,594 - still firm; a sharper move would add a currency dimension the fall has so far lacked.
2,116 support: the first chart line below the close; whether it holds frames the next move.
Ecopetrol: the index's heaviest weight and the clearest read on how oil is feeding through.
It dropped 1.58% to 2,192.97, mainly because oil fell: Brent lost 2.04% and WTI 2.69%, weighing on an index led by Ecopetrol. The peso barely moved, so the dollar was not the main driver.Was the fall driven by the dollar like the rest of the region?
No. The Colombian peso rose just 0.54% against the dollar, the second-smallest move in Latin America after Argentina's. The drop tracked falling crude, not the regional dollar surge.Why is Colombia's market so sensitive to oil?
Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil major, is the index's largest single weight, and energy names carry heavy influence. When crude prices move, the Colcap tends to move with them.What levels should investors watch?
Support near 2,116 is the first line below the June 5 close of 2,192.97. Holding it keeps the pullback contained; a break would open a deeper test.How did Colombia compare with the rest of Latin America?
It was the third-worst index, behind Argentina and Mexico. But unlike most of the region, its currency held firm - the fall was an oil story, not a dollar one.Connected Coverage
The dollar drove most of the region - see the Ibovespa's fall to 169,019 and Mexico's IPC drop to 66,141. For the global frame, see the Global Economy Briefing for June 6.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed June 6, 2026, covering the June 5 trading session. Index, currency and commodity levels are session-close readings via the Rio Times market data feed (Bolsa de Valores de Colombia and regional sources); technical readings are from the daily chart. Figures are point-in-time and not investment advice.
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