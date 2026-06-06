BJP Protest 'Pre-Planned Attack': Expelled TMC Leader Sandipan Saha

Saha Calls Protest 'Pre-Planned Attack'

Expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sandipan Saha on Saturday alleged that a protest staged outside his residence was "pre-planned" and an "attack." He added that he has filed a complaint with the police and will decide on further action. The allegation follows a protest by BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal on Thursday outside Saha's house in Kolkata's Entally area. Tibrewal had alleged land grabbing and extortion by Saha and his father, TMC leader Swarna Kamal Saha.

Speaking to ANI, Saha said, "The protest staged outside my house was pre-planned. She herself led it, and this wasn't just a protest but a type of attack." He further claimed that Tibrewal could not accept her electoral defeat, which prompted the demonstration. "She is not able to accept her defeat. That is why she felt compelled to do this," he added.

BJP Protest with Mules, Alleges Land Grabbing

On June 4, Tibrewal protested outside Saha's residence, which drew attention as demonstrators brought two mules with photographs of Sandipan Saha and his father pasted on them. Tibrewal said the symbolic gesture was intended to highlight what she described as the exploitation of common people by the two leaders.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Tibrewal said, "These donkeys that the public has brought are to show that there were two donkeys in Trinamool, Sandipan Saha and Swarna Kamal Saha. Those donkey people have looted the public's money. Now let them answer why they looted." The BJP leader alleged that the father-son duo had forcibly taken land from ordinary citizens and engaged in extortion activities.

No immediate response from Sandipan Saha or the TMC was available regarding the allegations.

Tibrewal on TMC Internal Strife

Tibrewal also commented on the ongoing political turmoil within the Trinamool Congress following a rebellion by a section of party legislators. Reacting to the emergence of a new bloc of MLAs backing expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP), she said, "This was bound to happen. Where a party is formed by taking in thieves, this will happen." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)