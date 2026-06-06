WB: Suvendu Adhikari Lauds Police For Busting Illegal Arms Network

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday lauded the police for successfully dismantling a significant network of illegal arms in the state, stating that 'peace' and 'democracy' will prevail as those 'dark days' are over.

The Special Task Force (STF), acting on precise intelligence, conducted a series of raids across Kumrakhali, Basanti, and Sandeshkhali, resulting in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and ammunition intended to disturb the peace.

Adhikari informed on X that the forces have seized a massive cache of illegal firearms and ammunition hidden away to disrupt peace. "Kudos to the West Bengal Police for a Major Breakthrough. On precise intelligence inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted extensive raids across multiple locations near Sarberia Bazaar in Kumrakhali, Basanti, and Sandeshkhali areas. Forces have successfully seized a massive cache of illegal firearms and ammunition hidden away to disrupt peace," the West Bengal CM said.

'Dark Days Are Over': Adhikari on Political Terrorism

Adhikari emphasised that such practices created a culture of fear that persisted for years, deeply impacting the lives of ordinary citizens and party activists alike. "For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorise common citizens. This culture of violence claimed the precious lives of numerous opposition party workers, particularly dedicated BJP Karyakartas, who stood up against tyranny," he wrote.

The West Bengal CM further, in his social media post, declared a resolute stand against the presence of unauthorised weaponry across the state, stating that peace, safety and democracy will prevail. "Those dark days are over. Our Government remains unconditionally committed to restoring Law and Order. We will continue to track down, unearth, and recover every single piece of illegal firearm across the length and breadth of West Bengal. Criminal activities and Political Terrorism will be completely wiped out from our State. Peace, safety and Democracy will prevail," Adhikari said.

NIA Arrests Ex-MLA in Bhangar Bomb Blast Case

On the other hand, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested absconding former MLA Saokot Molla, the prime suspect in West Bengal's Bhangar bomb blast case. Molla, who had been on the run, was picked up from the state's South 24 Parganas district following continued searches by NIA as part of its investigation in the case, in which a crude bomb had exploded during manufacturing ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

The explosion had killed one of the bomb makers and injured others. His arrest came soon after another accused, Sainur Molla, who had transported the deceased and the injured around in his Scorpio vehicle after the blast, was apprehended.

Investigation Reveals Role of Accomplice

NIA investigations have revealed that, after the blast, it was the accused Sainur Molla who had driven the Scorpio vehicle used to transport the one person killed in the explosion, as well as the other injured individuals. He had driven the deceased and the injured first to a local hospital and then to another location before handing them over to an ambulance.

The ambulance driver, already arrested in the case, is currently in judicial custody. The arrested accused are being examined to ascertain any further conspiracy related to the case. NIA, which took over the case on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, is examining the role of the accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the incident. (ANI)

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