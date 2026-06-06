Afghan, Uzbek Officials Seek To Boost Trade, Economic Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has invited the deputy governor of Tashkent to visit Kabul, while the Uzbek official has pledged to lead a trade delegation to Afghanistan in the coming months.

Sayed Karim Hashemi, Director General of the ACCI, met with Sharof Rashidovich, Deputy Governor of Tashkent.

According to a statement from the chamber, Hashemi emphasized the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent, noting that the ACCI has hosted several Uzbek governors and trade delegations in recent years.

He also extended an invitation to the deputy governor to visit Kabul, which Rashidovich accepted, confirming his plan to travel to Afghanistan in the coming months with a trade delegation.

Rashidovich welcomed the growing cooperation between the chambers of commerce of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, describing the establishment of Uzbek trade houses in Kabul, Balkh, Herat, and Nangarhar as an important step toward strengthening bilateral trade ties.

He further stressed the need to continue expanding economic and commercial cooperation and pledged to utilize all available resources to support Afghanistan's private sector and deepen collaboration between the two countries.

sa