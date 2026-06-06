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Trump Criticizes John Bolton
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday delivered sharp criticism of his former National Security Adviser John Bolton after media reports indicated that Bolton is anticipated to enter a guilty plea in a case concerning the alleged mishandling of classified materials.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One while en route to Wisconsin, Trump expressed continued disapproval of Bolton’s character and judgment, stating, "I was never much of a fan of John Bolton. I never thought he was a smart person,".
Trump further alleged that Bolton consistently pushed for aggressive military interventions during his time in the administration in Trump’s first presidential term, portraying him as strongly hawkish in policy discussions.
"He wanted to go to war with anybody that opened their mouth," Trump said. "He always wanted to kill people and get war, and that was okay for me, as long as I didn't listen to him, which I never did."
Continuing his remarks, Trump used even harsher language to describe Bolton, calling him "a bad guy" and "a dirty guy," and asserting that Bolton lacked both intelligence and integrity. He added: "I looked at John Bolton as somebody that was a very dishonest guy and not a smart guy, and I guess he's paying the price for certainly being dishonest."
Bolton, who previously served as national security adviser during Trump’s first administration, was initially charged with 18 offenses. These included eight counts related to the transmission of national defense information and an additional 10 counts connected to the retention of classified national defense materials.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One while en route to Wisconsin, Trump expressed continued disapproval of Bolton’s character and judgment, stating, "I was never much of a fan of John Bolton. I never thought he was a smart person,".
Trump further alleged that Bolton consistently pushed for aggressive military interventions during his time in the administration in Trump’s first presidential term, portraying him as strongly hawkish in policy discussions.
"He wanted to go to war with anybody that opened their mouth," Trump said. "He always wanted to kill people and get war, and that was okay for me, as long as I didn't listen to him, which I never did."
Continuing his remarks, Trump used even harsher language to describe Bolton, calling him "a bad guy" and "a dirty guy," and asserting that Bolton lacked both intelligence and integrity. He added: "I looked at John Bolton as somebody that was a very dishonest guy and not a smart guy, and I guess he's paying the price for certainly being dishonest."
Bolton, who previously served as national security adviser during Trump’s first administration, was initially charged with 18 offenses. These included eight counts related to the transmission of national defense information and an additional 10 counts connected to the retention of classified national defense materials.
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