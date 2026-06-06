Home Gardening: 5 Easy Edible Plants You Can Grow With Almost No Effort

Nothing beats the taste of food made with ingredients grown at home. With a little sunlight, water, and care, these edible plants are easy to grow and can provide fresh produce right from your balcony or backyard.

Tomatoes are one of the easiest vegetables to grow at home with minimal effort. Just make sure you plant them in a spot that gets plenty of sunlight.

You don't need to be an expert to grow mushrooms. They require very little care and are packed with amazing health benefits.

Medicinal herbs are full of health benefits. You can easily grow plants like these at home with just a little bit of attention.

Microgreens are super easy to grow right on your windowsill. They need very little care and are a fantastic, healthy addition to your meals.

You can pick a capsicum variety that's simple to grow at home. Just remember to make sure the plant gets enough direct sunlight to thrive.