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Portugal Pledges to Uphold International Law on UN Security Council
(MENAFN) António José Seguro said on Wednesday that Portugal will firmly uphold international law and contribute to promoting peace, security, and sustainable development during its upcoming term on the United Nations Security Council, according to reports.
In a statement, he said Portugal’s election as a non-permanent member reflects international confidence in the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and its support for the United Nations system.
Portugal was elected on Wednesday to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, beginning on January 1, 2027, and running until December 31, 2028.
Seguro added that during its mandate, Portugal will work to reinforce respect for international law, support global peace and security efforts, and encourage constructive dialogue and cooperation among states.
In a statement, he said Portugal’s election as a non-permanent member reflects international confidence in the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and its support for the United Nations system.
Portugal was elected on Wednesday to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, beginning on January 1, 2027, and running until December 31, 2028.
Seguro added that during its mandate, Portugal will work to reinforce respect for international law, support global peace and security efforts, and encourage constructive dialogue and cooperation among states.
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