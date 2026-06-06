Hikma Wins US Supreme Court Ruling In Major Pharmaceutical Patent Case

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Hikma Pharmaceuticals has won a US Supreme Court ruling that its heart medication Vascepa does not infringe patents held by rival Amarin Pharma.

The decision marks a significant milestone for Hikma Pharmaceuticals, underscoring its competitiveness in global pharmaceutical markets and its ability to withstand complex legal disputes with major international drugmakers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ruling is also seen as a major victory for the generic pharmaceutical industry, as it strengthens the ability of companies to introduce lower-cost alternatives to brand-name medicines while reducing legal uncertainty over patent disputes.

The nine-judge bench delivered a unanimous decision, overturning an earlier ruling that had favoured Amarin.

The case centred on a legal framework that allows pharmaceutical companies to market lower-cost versions of drugs for approved medical uses while excluding other uses that remain under patent protection.

Manufacturers of generic medicines had warned that an adverse ruling could discourage the production of cheaper alternatives, potentially driving up drug prices for patients in the US.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals reported a 7 per cent increase in revenues (6 per cent in constant currency) to $3.349 billion in 2025, compared with $3.127 billion in 2024.

The company said that growth was achieved across its three geographic regions, North America, the Middle East and North Africa and Europe, driven by strong performance in its branded medicines and Hikma Rx segments, in addition to improved results in its injectables business.

Hikma also announced a 5 per cent increase in total dividend distributions and the launch of a share buyback programme of up to $250 million during 2026, reflecting the strength of its financial position and its ability to generate cash.

The company expects group revenues to grow by between 2 per cent and 4 per cent in 2026.