Ministry Of Public Health Marks World Food Safety Day 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health will observe World Food Safety Day 2026 on Sunday, June 7. The theme for this year is "From burden to solutions - safe food everywhere."

The Ministry's participation in this event reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing the food safety system in the State of Qatar and to fostering collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, as well as the broader community, to ensure food safety for all.

In this context, the Ministry of Public Health has launched an awareness campaign focused on the fundamentals of food safety and hygiene, highlighting the importance of adhering to food safety standards. The campaign aims to strengthen the national food safety system and to embed a culture of food safety.

The Ministry is also organizing a number of important awareness activities and events, most notably an event to discuss the key challenges associated with foodborne diseases, to shed light on the role of the food safety system in reducing them, and to enhance community awareness.

As part of the event, the Ministry of Public Health will honor food establishments demonstrating outstanding performance under the Food Establishment Classification Program. This recognition acknowledges their voluntary commitment to food safety standards and aims to encourage other establishments to adopt best practices in food safety.

The Ministry has also organized virtual training workshops for food handlers and a separate virtual workshop targeting healthcare sector workers. These sessions emphasize the importance of their role in the effective response to and investigation of food poisoning cases.

To mark World Food Safety Day, the Ministry of Public Health will illuminate its headquarters building in orange to signify its participation in this global occasion.

The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 600 million people globally experience illness each year due to the consumption of contaminated food. In response, the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health maintains ongoing efforts in surveillance, monitoring, risk assessment, and management of food-related incidents. These initiatives are designed to enhance the implementation of practical and sustainable food safety solutions within the State of Qatar.